NY AG Who Vowed to Get Trump Grills Him on Wednesday

Update: Donald Trump took the Fifth today during the questioning as it might incriminate him.

THE ORIGINAL STORY

Donald J. Trump will face questioning under oath from the New York attorney general’s office on Wednesday. The New York Times calls it a crucial turning point in a long-running civil investigation into his business practices. They actually said that if he slips up it “could breathe new life” into the case that has lost steam. James could even get something to send to prosecute, they report.

The Attorney General Letitia James announced before her election that she was running to get Trump. Now she gets to depose him and try to catch him in a perjury trap or a fake obstruction charge.

Donald Trump denied wrongdoing and lashed out at the F.B.I. raid of Mar-a-Lago as “an assault” that “could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries.” He has also called the investigation by the New York attorney general, Letitia James, a politically motivated witch hunt.

He repeated his criticism on his Truth Social account. “In New York City tonight. Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history!” he wrote. “My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!”

Since March 2019, Ms. James’s lawyers had scrutinized every aspect of his businesses, like anyone on a witch hunt would do. She has been hard-put to find evidence but she’s hoping to trap him when she gets to depose him.

Early this year, Ms. James said in a court filing that the company’s business practices were “fraudulent or misleading,” but added that her office needed to question Mr. Trump and two of his adult children to determine who was responsible for that conduct.

The deposition of Mr. Trump — which comes days after the attorney general’s office questioned Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — represents the final stage of Ms. James’s investigation, the Times says.

According to the Times, because her investigation is civil, Ms. James can sue Mr. Trump but cannot file criminal charges. The Manhattan district attorney’s office had been conducting a parallel criminal investigation into whether Mr. Trump fraudulently inflated valuations of his properties. Even Alvin Bragg dropped the case because THERE WAS NO EVIDENCE OF WRONGDOING.

And depending on Mr. Trump’s answers to Ms. James’s questions on Wednesday, his testimony could breathe new life into that investigation, which lost momentum earlier this year. If Mr. Trump stumbles — or incriminates himself — Ms. James’s office could alert the district attorney’s office, which has said that it will closely monitor the interview, the Times wrote hopefully [emphasis mine].

There you have it. They are looking to entrap him.

Ms. James’s inquiry could wrap up sooner than those investigations. Rather than file a lawsuit that would take years to resolve, she could first pursue settlement negotiations with the former president’s lawyers to obtain a swifter financial payout. But if she ultimately sues Mr. Trump — and if Ms. James prevails at trial — a judge could impose steep financial penalties on Mr. Trump and restrict his business operations in New York.

As usual, all of the Times sources are anonymous so we left out as much as possible.

