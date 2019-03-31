NY City’s Globalist Utopia! Schools with Major Crimes

The Communist New York City Mayor has been welcoming unvetted foreigners who have come into the country illegally. There is a vibrant Mexican drug cartel culture in the city.

Bill de Blasio also pushes for very lenient disciplinary policies.

The city can also boast of schools leading in major crimes on campus.

New York City public schools logged 464 “major crimes” including murder and 1,104 violent crimes such as rapes, robberies and assaults, newly released data for the 2017-18 academic year shows.

And there were nearly 5,000 incidents that the Department of Education classified as “non-criminal,” including pot possession, disorderly conduct, and harassment, the data shows.

The Prospect Heights High School campus topped the list of the most major crimes, which also include assault and grand larceny, with five for the school year, according to the DOE

The NYPD pegged the total number of weapons seized by authorities in city schools in 2017-18 at 2,718, a 28 percent increase over the prior year, The Post has reported.

The number of guns found dropped from 10 to five while school personnel found kids with 1,551 knives, up 32 percent from 1,176.

NYC public schools logged 464 ‘major crimes’ last year https://t.co/zyzrFQzfwh pic.twitter.com/FJzqKaJPCY — New York Post (@nypost) March 30, 2019