NY Communities for Change Communists Scream in the Hamptons

Stephen Schwarzman is one of Donald Trump’s biggest donors which is why the communist radicals are screaming outside his home in the Hamptons. This is Third World behavior. It’s not protesting when they disrupt lives to the extent that they do.

This is the work of the ACORN communists, now called the NY Communities for Change. They exist in other states under different names but they are all remnants of ACORN.

James O’Keefe became famous when he succeeded in breaking them up. However, they are heavily funded and came back under various names.

NYCFC ranted about the climate change hoax, and social housing for all, and demanded more taxing of the rich. The rich already pay an inordinate and huge amount of federal taxes.

The communist group claims the rich are “directly responsible for the results of climate change”.

THEY’RE TRYING TO START THE FRENCH REVOLUTION

We are now watching the beginnings of the French Revolution in the USA if the communists are confronted.

The mission of the NYCFC is to “fight against economic oppression by building campaigns from the ground up that challenge capital and oppressive economic systems” and to “resist fascist and racist policies,” its website says, Daily Caller reported.

At least 16 “activists” were arrested during the four-day protest.

New York state currently maintains one of the highest marginal income tax rates for high-income taxpayers in the United States, according to TaxRates.Org.

The worst thing anyone could do is to cave to these people.

Watch the clips:

BREAKING: Activists wake up Trump confidante and billionaire donor Stephen Schwarzman at 5am outside his Hamptons mansion. He didn’t come greet us, but we’re pretty sure he heard our message! #TaxTheRich #OccupyTheHamptons #PayUp pic.twitter.com/Q8l0tSkRiU — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) July 12, 2022

Trump’s biggest Wall Street donor, Stephen Schwarzman, gets a gift from activists paying him a visit this morning at his Hamptons estate. #TaxTheRich #OccupyTheHamptons #PayUp pic.twitter.com/UUsoPui1Jn — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) July 12, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: We’re marching down “Billionaire Lane” in the Hamptons with @nychange, @LI_Activists, @NassauDSA, @SuffolkDSA and others to demand that the rich pay up for destroying the planet! #TaxTheRich pic.twitter.com/WtnJsVN6GM — Long Island Progressive Coalition (@LIProgress) July 9, 2022

