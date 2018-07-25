NY Gov Cuomo Pardons Criminal Aliens He Calls ‘New Yorkers’

This week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement criticizing Trump’s immigration policies when he announced the pardoning of seven criminals and five illegal aliens with criminal pasts. He did it to prevent their deportation. He claims the President’s policies are a “jihad”.

“While President Trump engages in policies … to advance his political agenda of hate and division, we will protect our immigrant communities,” Cuomo said, leaving out the important and crucial term “illegal.”

He also leaves out the important word “criminal”.

ABC News was quick to point out they haven’t committed crimes lately. They also like to quote the crime they pled down to. The illegal aliens Cuomo is releasing mostly have a history of drug dealing. Just the kind of people we want to keep. This is who we are now!

NEW: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo pardons seven people under threat of deportation. “While President Trump engages in policies…to advance his political agenda of hate and division, we will protect our immigrant communities,” the governor says. https://t.co/oK3IlBoWI9 pic.twitter.com/YytaMRgst2 — ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2018

Andrew Cuomo also calls them ‘New Yorkers’.

“At a time when President Trump and the federal government are waging a war on our immigrant communities, New York stands firm in our belief that our diversity is our greatest strength. While President Trump engages in politics that rip children out of the arms of their mothers and tries to ramp up the deportation of New Yorkers to advance his political agenda of hate and division, we will protect our immigrant communities,” Cuomo said.

The ‘New Yorkers’ include four Dominicans, one Jamaican, one from Barbados, and One from Colombia.

They will also vote Democrat one day, perhaps sooner than later.

Cuomo has done this twice before. The message should be that Cuomo cares more about criminal illegal aliens who vote for him than for citizens those aliens endanger.

These must be our values now.