NY Governor Threatens ICE, Says He Won’t “Cooperate” With Them

The Governor said he won’t abolish ICE. Instead, he threatened them and will refuse to “cooperate” with them. The mobster governor said if he thinks ICE agents are committing any criminal acts, he’ll arrest and prosecute them.

Andrew Cuomo likes to present himself as a ‘moderate’ Democrat, but he isn’t. He’s moderate next to the far-far-left Cynthia Nixon, his primary opponent, but Cuomo himself is far-left.

Cuomo has been pardoning criminal aliens in the state to keep them from being deported. He’s also made it illegal for gun owners in the state to obtain insurance.

THREATENING LAW ENFORCEMENT

Getting back to ICE, the governor supports crime over law enforcement. The thug governor supports criminal aliens over the safety of the citizens and legal residents.

Cuomo falsely claimed ICE is “politically motivated” in an appearance on The Christopher Hayes show. He said ICE is “politicized” due to the actions of President Trump. What he means by that is enforcing the law and deporting aliens, even criminal aliens is politicization.

“I will do nothing cooperatively with ICE. I have sent them letters asking for an investigation. I have said, if they do any criminal acts, which a police force can do, we will take criminal action against ICE. Because I believe they are politically motivated.”

TO CUOMO, CRIMINAL ALIENS ARE NEW YORKERS

The leftist governor recently claimed the President’s policies — deporting aliens and criminal aliens — are a “jihad”.

“While President Trump engages in policies … to advance his political agenda of hate and division, we will protect our immigrant communities,” Cuomo said, leaving out the important and crucial term “illegal.”

“At a time when President Trump and the federal government are waging a war on our immigrant communities, New York stands firm in our belief that our diversity is our greatest strength. While President Trump engages in politics that rip children out of the arms of their mothers and tries to ramp up the deportation of New Yorkers to advance his political agenda of hate and division, we will protect our immigrant communities,” Cuomo said.

The ‘New Yorkers’ include four Dominicans, one Jamaican, one from Barbados, and One from Colombia.