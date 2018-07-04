NY Judge Says It’s “Bad Faith” to Ask on a Census If People Are Citizens

An activist judge in Manhattan has decided that asking individuals if they are citizens in the census was done in “bad faith”. He is allowing a multi-state lawsuit opposing the question to go forward.

Judge Jesse Furman asked several questions indicating he was skeptical of the federal government’s argument. One of the arguments is that it was not for the courts to second-guess Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s policy judgments.

“Is it your argument that if ‘Who did you vote for in the last election?’ appeared on the census, that would be unreviewable by the court?” Furman asked.

“It would be reviewable by Congress, not the court,” Justice Department attorney Brett Shumate replied.

Furman said later in the hearing there was an appearance of “bad faith” behind Ross’s decision to include the citizenship question.

Activist New York Attorney General and leftist Barbara Underwood called it a “major win.”

The Democrats don’t want anyone to know who is a citizen and who isn’t because it means seats and money.

Sixteen Democrat activist attorneys general sued the Trump administration to get the question removed. It’s the same crew of leftists who sued Exxon and innocent organizations for not agreeing with them on the severity of climate change.

This was the leftists’ argument:

It’s too late, they argued. It “would significantly depress participation, causing a population undercounts that would disproportionately harm states and cities with large immigrant communities.”.

“This undercount would frustrate the Census Bureau’s obligation under the Constitution to determine ‘the whole number of persons in each state,’ threaten our states’ fair representation in Congress, dilute our states’ role in the Electoral College, and deprive our states of their fair share of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds that are allocated in part on decennial Census data,” they wrote.

They count on illegal aliens for representation and funding.