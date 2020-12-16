NY King Cuomo bans the sale of Confederate flags

NY King Andrew Cuomo banned the sale of Confederate flags in the state. It’s not likely that Confederate flags are big sellers in New York, so why violate the 1st Amendment to ban them? He’s calling it a hate symbol.

“This country faces a pervasive, growing attitude of intolerance and hate — what I have referred to in the body politic as an American cancer,” Cuomo wrote in his approval message.

[The hate, all of it, has come from the left]

“By limiting the display and sale of the confederate flag, Nazi swastika and other symbols of hatred from being displayed or sold on state property, including the state fairgrounds, this will help safeguard New Yorkers from the fear-installing effects of these abhorrent symbols.”

He continued: “While I fully support the spirit of this legislation, certain technical changes are necessary to balance the State’s interests in preventing the use of hate symbols on state land with free speech protections embodied in the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

It’s not about the Confederate flag. It’s about the 1st Amendment. It’s a slippery road.