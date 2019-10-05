NY Law Will Allow Violent Felons & Sex Criminals to Go Free Until Trial

Starting January 1, 2020, a New York law will go into effect that will allow arsonists, burglars, those who assault a child, manslaughter suspects, drug dealers–even those who sell to children, sex perverts, and so many more, to go free until their trial. In fact, 99 percent of criminals will go free. New York currently allows 89 percent to go free.

The New York Democrats call the crimes ‘non-violent.’ Gov. Cuomo and these lawless lawmakers are so far-left that they will soon make New York into a third world hellhole and never even understand how it happened.

“I am not gonna go through another year, where we don’t do criminal justice reform,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during budget negotiations, according to WRGB.

Cuomo, a far-left lunatic, said he wanted to reduce the number of people who were held in jail awaiting trial.

Officers will have to do double duty tracking these felons and other criminals down when they don’t show up for court.

“Everybody who gets arrested for anything except for maybe murder and attempted murder is going to be released without having to pay any bail, right at arraignment,” Deputy Commissioner Miller said.

He said the new plan eliminated any incentive for criminals not to repeat their crimes, WLNY reported.

It also takes away all discretion from prosecutors and law enforcement with the [communistic] one-size-fits-all.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said, “You’re talking about people who can sell pounds of cocaine and walk out with no bail. Someone burglarizes your house and walks out with no bail,” Chief Monahan said. “We’re going to be facing some major issues come Jan. 1 if this doesn’t get changed.”

Cuomo doesn’t want people deprived of their freedom because they can’t afford bail.

The District Attorneys Association of the State of New York released a list of charges that will no longer qualify a suspect to be held on bail, WTEN reported. Just look at who gets out:

Assault in the third degree

Aggravated vehicular assault

Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old

Criminally negligent homicide

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Manslaughter in the second degree

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

Coercion in the first degree

Arson in the third and fourth degree

Grand larceny in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds

Specified felony drug offenses involving the use of children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child

Criminal solicitation in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the first degree

Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree

Making a terroristic threat

Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Failure to register as a sex offender

Obstructing governmental administration in the first and second degree

Obstructing governmental administration by means of a self-defense spray device

Bribery in the first degree

Bribe giving for public office

Bribe receiving in the first degree

Promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree

Resisting arrest

Hindering prosecution

Tampering with a juror and tampering with physical evidence

Aggravated harassment in the first degree

Directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor

Enterprise corruption and money laundering in the first degree

Aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals

Failure to provide proper sustenance

Animal fighting



CHECK OUT THIS BROOKLYN DA

A Brooklyn, New York District Attorney is letting low-level criminals avoid prosecution if they take an art course. It helps them with their anxiety.

“It helped to make me feel human in a system that often criminalizes people for, like, the smallest of things, bad choices, wrong place wrong time,” said alleged shoplifter Jessy Singh.

Huh???