NY Law Will Allow Violent Felons & Sex Criminals to Go Free Until Trial

Starting January 1, 2020, a New York law will go into effect that will allow arsonists, burglars, those who assault a child, manslaughter suspects, drug dealers–even those who sell to children, sex perverts, and so many more, to go free until their trial. In fact, 99 percent of criminals will go free. New York currently allows 89 percent to go free.
The New York Democrats call the crimes ‘non-violent.’ Gov. Cuomo and these lawless lawmakers are so far-left that they will soon make New York into a third world hellhole and never even understand how it happened.
“I am not gonna go through another year, where we don’t do criminal justice reform,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during budget negotiations, according to WRGB.
Cuomo, a far-left lunatic, said he wanted to reduce the number of people who were held in jail awaiting trial.
Officers will have to do double duty tracking these felons and other criminals down when they don’t show up for court.
“Everybody who gets arrested for anything except for maybe murder and attempted murder is going to be released without having to pay any bail, right at arraignment,” Deputy Commissioner Miller said.
He said the new plan eliminated any incentive for criminals not to repeat their crimes, WLNY reported.
It also takes away all discretion from prosecutors and law enforcement with the [communistic] one-size-fits-all.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said, “You’re talking about people who can sell pounds of cocaine and walk out with no bail. Someone burglarizes your house and walks out with no bail,” Chief Monahan said. “We’re going to be facing some major issues come Jan. 1 if this doesn’t get changed.”
Cuomo doesn’t want people deprived of their freedom because they can’t afford bail.
The District Attorneys Association of the State of New York released a list of charges that will no longer qualify a suspect to be held on bail, WTEN reported. Just look at who gets out:
- Assault in the third degree
- Aggravated vehicular assault
- Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old
- Criminally negligent homicide
- Aggravated vehicular homicide
- Manslaughter in the second degree
- Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree
- Coercion in the first degree
- Arson in the third and fourth degree
- Grand larceny in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degree
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degree
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds
- Specified felony drug offenses involving the use of children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child
- Criminal solicitation in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the first degree
- Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree
- Making a terroristic threat
- Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone
- Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child
- Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child
- Promoting a sexual performance by a child
- Failure to register as a sex offender
- Obstructing governmental administration in the first and second degree
- Obstructing governmental administration by means of a self-defense spray device
- Bribery in the first degree
- Bribe giving for public office
- Bribe receiving in the first degree
- Promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree
- Resisting arrest
- Hindering prosecution
- Tampering with a juror and tampering with physical evidence
- Aggravated harassment in the first degree
- Directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
- Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor
- Enterprise corruption and money laundering in the first degree
- Aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals
- Failure to provide proper sustenance
- Animal fighting
CHECK OUT THIS BROOKLYN DA
A Brooklyn, New York District Attorney is letting low-level criminals avoid prosecution if they take an art course. It helps them with their anxiety.
“It helped to make me feel human in a system that often criminalizes people for, like, the smallest of things, bad choices, wrong place wrong time,” said alleged shoplifter Jessy Singh.
Huh???