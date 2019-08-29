NY Police Union wants de Blasio & O’Neil Fired

The NY police department union wants Mayor de Blasio, a presidential hopeful who runs at 0%, to be fired along with his commissioner James O’Neil. They will settle for resignations. They have a unanimous vote of no-confidence from the officers.
It’s the Pantaleo Effect. The police know these two don’t have their backs. Al Sharpton runs the mayor’s office.
This won’t look good for his presidential campaign. He’ll be negative 0.
#BREAKING PBA STATEMENT ON @NYPDONeill‘s DECISION TO FIRE P.O. PANTALEO
“The damage is already done. The NYPD will remain rudderless and frozen, and Commissioner O’Neill will never be able to bring it back. Now it is time for every PO in this city to make their own choice.” pic.twitter.com/TAsNyXQG3J
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) August 19, 2019