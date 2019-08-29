NY Police Union wants de Blasio & O’Neil Fired

The NY police department union wants Mayor de Blasio, a presidential hopeful who runs at 0%, to be fired along with his commissioner James O’Neil. They will settle for resignations. They have a unanimous vote of no-confidence from the officers.

It’s the Pantaleo Effect. The police know these two don’t have their backs. Al Sharpton runs the mayor’s office.

This won’t look good for his presidential campaign. He’ll be negative 0.