NY Post names the whistleblower/leaker despite the global ban

Two days ago, Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert dropped the name of the alleged whistleblower whose complaint sparked the Trump impeachment probe in a nationally televised House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday night.

The Texas lawmaker said the name during his opening statement in day one of the committee’s two-day marathon session to debate possible “markups,” or amendments to the two articles of impeachment brought against President Trump.

Everyone knows who the whistleblower is and keeping us from naming him is one of the dumbest things we’ve seen yet.

The left went bonkers over Gohmert and you can see some of their assinine responses below. Is anyone else sick of their hissy fits?

This is the same idiocy I listened to for two days about Janoris Jenkins. I keep hearing on the radio and reading in the news that Janoris was cut in part because he used the ‘r’ word when responding to a fan. I had to search and search to find out what the Hell the ‘r’ word was. It was ‘retard.’ Obviously, Jenkins didn’t mean it literally and the word is not a curse word. That is how insane the left is and we have to stop letting them get away with it.

THE NY POST NAMED HIM

In an Op-Ed on the 12th, the NY Post named the whistleblower in an article by the Editorial Board.

The Editorial Board wrote that CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella is most likely the whistleblower. That is the name Rep. Gohmert dropped as well.

The Board also listed the questions he should be asked:

But if that’s the argument, and if Ciaramella is the whistleblower, isn’t it also relevant that he, according to Sperry, previously worked with CIA Director John Brennan, a fierce critic of Trump, and Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s political opponent and the crux of the impeachment inquiry? That he’s a registered Democrat and that he was — again, according to Sperry — accused of leaking negative information about the Trump administration and that’s why he was transferred back to Langley?

What, if anything, did he leak? Did he work with Biden on Ukraine, apparently Ciaramella’s area of expertise? Did he know about Burisma and Hunter Biden? Who told him about the call, and why did that person not complain instead of him? How did Schiff’s staff help him tailor the complaint?

This is only the fourth time in our history that a president has faced impeachment. Shouldn’t we know the answers to these questions now, and not in two or three years when the inevitable official reports and tell-all books come out? Why must we wait for the truth?

Democrats must laugh at how much control they have over us.

It is absolutely absurd that we weren’t “allowed” to mention his name under threat of banning throughout the internet and on social media. That was a ploy by the fake whistleblower’s lawyer Mark Zaid.

The fact that they used the excuse that the President put the leaker’s life in danger is even more ridiculous.

Zaid said it was his dream to keep the leaker’s name out of it, probably because he’s not a whistleblower, he’s a leaker and a subversive.

There is no Russia collusion, no Ukraine bribery, and there are no whistleblowers, period.

THE CRAZY LEFT DEMANDS GOHMERT PAY FOR THIS

We are being bullied by leftists on a mission. It’s all a fraud.

