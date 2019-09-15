NY Principals Have Petition Power on Guns Under Red Flag Laws

Socialist New York school principals will have the power to petition under ‘red flag laws.’ The very thing Second Amendment advocates have said would happen is happening. Soon, any bureaucrat will be able to get guns taken away from Americans.

The principals are now allowed to petition the court for an “extreme risk protection order” to remove a troubled person’s access to firearms. This could result in the confiscation of parents’ guns.

Supporters of the law say educators are uniquely suited to pick up on the kind of troubling behavior seen before school shootings, like the 2018 attack in Parkland, Florida, in which an expelled student killed 17 people at his former high school.

That’s laughable given the fact that the school officials are responsible for allowing the killer to re-enter the school as a student and even allowed him into target practice. There were many other failings on the part of these “uniquely” suitable bureaucrats.

As a New York educator, a former principal, I can tell you that principals are politicians and bureaucrats.

About a third of U.S. states have so-called “red flag” laws, which allow courts to temporarily seize guns from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others, but New York is the first to empower schools to petition a court themselves for such an order, rather than go through local law enforcement.

Second Amendment supporters were told it would be law enforcement, not that that’s great since there’s no due process.

In New York, we already don’t have a right to self-defense. To get a handgun, I had to say I was using it for target practice. If I said it was for self-defense, I would not have been approved. And I have to keep it locked up unless I’m traveling to the range.

They don’t even want us to have guns under this condition. We can still have unregistered rifles but many are banned.