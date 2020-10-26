NY ‘protesters’ egg Rudy’s car in MAGA caravan, call him ‘f-king scum’

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Yesterday, Rudy Giuliani rode in the Jews for Trump and MAGA car caravans in New York City. His car was egged and he was called ‘fucking scum’ by the delightful Biden supporters.

Some of the people who did it were dressed like Antifa and they probably are. Antifas are anarcho-communist revolutionaries and they are Biden supporters.

As Rudy said with an air of resignation, if this is what you like, vote for Joe and you’ll have more of it.

Watch the assaults:

Jews for Trump were pelted with rocks and eggs:

Hero Heshy is in this clip:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply