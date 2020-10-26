NY ‘protesters’ egg Rudy’s car in MAGA caravan, call him ‘f-king scum’

Yesterday, Rudy Giuliani rode in the Jews for Trump and MAGA car caravans in New York City. His car was egged and he was called ‘fucking scum’ by the delightful Biden supporters.

Some of the people who did it were dressed like Antifa and they probably are. Antifas are anarcho-communist revolutionaries and they are Biden supporters.

As Rudy said with an air of resignation, if this is what you like, vote for Joe and you’ll have more of it.

Watch the assaults:

Ruddy Giuliani just rode through NYC with Trump Caravan. Trump cars got egged and flags ripped up by BLM. 📹 By Scootercaster (FNTV) desk@scootercaster.com for licensing pic.twitter.com/9Knx0hAtSM — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2020

Jews for Trump were pelted with rocks and eggs:

“Jews For Trump” were attacked in NYC…and their caravan of cars and trucks were pelted with rocks and eggs… https://t.co/zSFTpdCNi2 — Timothy Heidel (@timothyheidel) October 25, 2020

Counter-protesters throw eggs at cars in the MAGA caravan driving through Midtown. pic.twitter.com/u4wRt9aSzY — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) October 25, 2020

Hero Heshy is in this clip: