NY Times, CNN Embrace the Global Youth Movement to Save the Planet

Union Theological Seminary recently held a bizarre ceremony with students at the seminary praying to a collection of plants in its chapel.

“Today in chapel, we confessed to plants,” the school tweeted. “Together, we held our grief, joy, regret, hope, guilt, and sorrow in prayer; offering them to the beings who sustain us but whose gift we too often fail to honor. What do you confess to the plants in your life?”

This might come as a surprise to this Jim Jones-style seminary, but plants aren’t beings. It’s pantheism and blasphemy to worship false gods.

Churches are under an internal threat. It is the same global movement that has turned climate change into a religion.

In 2014, the U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres said that democracy is a poor political system for fighting global warming. Communist China, she says, is the best model.

This year, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff explained the climate change movement is not about the climate, it’s about overturning the economy.

Indeed, the Green New Deal turns the entire economy, financial systems, and political sector over to the Democrats.

THE GLOBAL RELIGION GOES FOR THE YOUTH

The global climate movement uses a Swedish child, Greta Thornberg to stir up the youth. She has ADHS, Autism, and OCD and is a pawn of the hard-left. She has for years been the European leader of the movement. Now at 16, she has spoken before the U.S. Congress and hopes to lead our youth into the abyss

Today, the NY Times will show the so-called global call for action on climate change live. It will be led by youth who are allowed to skip school to march and protest.

These demonstrations are youth-led demonstrations from around the world aimed at urging leaders to address the warming planet, the NY Times reports.

COMMUNISM

New York City public schools under the guidance of a communist, racist chancellor, and a communist mayor, gladly allowed New York City’s 1.1 million public school students to skip class to participate in the protests.

The demonstrations come before a climate summit at the United Nations next week.

The NY Times article Friday describes it this way:

Anxious about their future and angry about the failure to curb the crisis, thousands joined an urgent call for action against climate change.

They are in open revolt.

In reality, under the tutelage of far-left teachers and probably far-left, ultra-liberal, or negligent parents, the students, instead of doing the things American children did for generations, are protesting and rioting, terrorized into thinking their world is about to collapse.

The only solution, of course, is for the masses to give up fossil fuels and funnel huge amounts of money to their overlords who promise to save the planet.

Children are the most easily manipulated and the communist/socialist movement to embrace them is brilliant.

The NY Times quoted banners thought up by adults no doubt to promote the cause:

“You shall not pollute the land in which you live,” one banner in Sydney read.

“We rise like the seas,” read a sign held aloft in Manila, where demonstrators were just beginning to assemble.

The Times claims:

At a time of fraying trust in authority figures, the demands of children — who by definition have no authority over anything — are increasingly driving the debate over how to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. Using the internet, they are organizing across continents like no generation before them. And though their vague, outsize demands for an end to fossil fuels mirror those of older environmentalists, their movement has captured the public imagination far more effectively.

That’s advocacy, not reporting.

“They’re going to call ‘BS,’” Dana R. Fisher, a sociologist at the University of Maryland who studies contemporary protest movements, said of the protesters. “It’s great for people at the United Nations summit to posture and say they care about this issue, but that’s not enough to stop the climate crisis. These kids are sophisticated enough to recognize that.”

The Times claims the youth are doing this independently and compare this to other movements such as those against apartheid:

Certainly, this is not the first time in modern history that young people have been stressed about their future and galvanized around a cause. Young people led social movements against the Vietnam War and for civil rights in the United States. So, too, against apartheid and in the global antinuclear movement.

This is a new generational revolt, though. It’s not against injustice in a particular country, nor against a war. This is about the future on a hotter planet. Young people worry about the cataclysmic impact of climate change on their future, coloring where they will live to how they will grow their food to how to cope with recurrent droughts and floods. The internet allows them to mobilize. They often know more about the issue than their parents do.

CNN IS ALSO ON BOARD

CNN is also actively promoting this. They no longer report either. They’re activists.

"The symbolism of the school strike is that since you adults don't give a damn about my future, I won't either."

CNN’s description of the mentally handicapped Greta is absurd: “Her manner is level and unflinching, her voice soft and halting and she admits she may be the most reluctant activist in modern times. But something about her raw honesty around a message of blunt-force fear turned this girl from invisible to global.”

Autistic children with OCD are unflinching and halting by their nature.

Her manner is level and unflinching, her voice soft and halting and she admits she may be the most reluctant activist in modern times. But something about her raw honesty around a message of blunt-force fear turned this girl from invisible to global.

COMMUNIST MICHAEL MOORE IS PUSHING FOR IT

Tomorrow is the day! All of us — let's participate in the Global Climate Strike. Millions are joining in. Skip school, take off from work, just drop what you're doing for a couple hours & show up at the scheduled event in your town! Do we have any choice?

SADIQ, THE MAYOR OF LONDON, IS ON BOARD

Sadiq has stood to give speeches with terror-tied radicals.

I stand in solidarity with everyone taking part in the Global Climate Strike. The Government must see this strike for what it is – a demand for immediate, ambitious action.

IT’S ALWAYS BEEN ABOUT GLOBALISM, THE NEO-COMMUNISM

When I first observed the Occupy Wall Street movement, there were only about 300 people at the protests on Wall Street, but, even then, there were foreign communists pumping up the groups. The danger was evident. It was especially obvious when they demonized the Tea Party, who were just normal Americans.

The professors gave students time off to protest the Tea Party and even gave them class credit. They had the help of the far-left media promoting their cause as they openly waved communist flags.

The video clip below was taken on Columbus Day, 2011, when the Occupy movement first tried to stir up a revolution. The organizers continually complained that there weren’t any black people so they started paying black and Hispanic people to show up.

Then we had Trayvon Martin, Ferguson, Black Lives Matter, all with the same communist ideals. Now we have the Democrat Party pushing hard-left with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Their programs will crash the U.S. economy.

The Occupiers, at 00:39, you can see the global engagement: