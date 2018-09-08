NY Times Editor Calls Out Obama’s False Statement

Amy Fiscus, the New York Times’ national security editor called out former president Barack Hussein Obama for his claims about never doing what Trump does to the media.

In his coming out speech attacking President Trump and Republicans at the University of Illinois Friday, he said he never threatened to shut down media outlets, unlike Trump.

“I complained plenty about Fox News, but you never heard me threaten to shut them down or call them enemies of the people”, he said.

Fiscus responded, “Your DOJ also prosecuted more leak investigations than all other presidents combined. Come on,” Fiscus wrote.

Your DOJ also prosecuted more leak investigations than all other presidents’ combined. Come on. https://t.co/VYnpvd4m80 — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) September 7, 2018

Obama used the Espionage Act to silence reporters. He spied on the AP.

HE DID MORE THAN THAT

Obama wanted to make sure everyone toed the line and no one became a whistleblower.

His DOJ also hacked the computers of then-CBS investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson. Obama himself engaged in “profanity-laced tirades” against reporters. Reporter James Rosen said what Trump has done can’t compare to what Obama did to the press.

While it’s true that Obama publicly spent most of his time belittling Fox News, he attacked anyone who didn’t ride the Obama train.

Read more on the link below.