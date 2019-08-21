NY Times Editor Explains Why They Don’t Cover the Omar/Tlaib Scandal

NY Times editor and columnist, Bari Weiss, admitted on CNN the reason why, from their standpoint, no one is covering the scandal of Omar and Tlaib’s trip to Israel.

National Review writer David French described Tlaib and Omar’s partnership with Miftah as a “national scandal,” noting that Miftah had re-published neo-Nazi content and “actually published blood libel, posting an article that accused ‘the Jews [of using] the blood of Christians in the Jewish Passover.’”

That is a scandal and the media and Democrats are giving these women a pass. Imagine if a Republican went to meet with Nazis or the KKK.

That is the reason they were barred from Israel. They are dangerous and they are a threat.

Weiss said, “I think that’s one of the problems of this moment. That it’s very hard to cover, sort of, complicated characters and stories like them because the President, everything he touches becomes toxic.”

The truth is everything he touches becomes toxic because they make it so with their hateful reporting.

It shouldn’t be that hard to cover two terror-friendly congresswomen aiding and abetting the enemy while pretending they’re victims.

The left thinks their job is to decide which candidates are the right ones, who is wrong, and they advocate along those lines.

It’s really sick of them to not cover this scandal and let these two dangerous enemies of the state escape scrutiny.