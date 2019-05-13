NY Times ethicist answers if it’s OK to turn in a black man breaking into a car

The New York Times is a very far-left and untrustworthy publication. The newspaper has an “ethicist” and his goal is to trash policing in the United States. It’s the agenda all the time.

The New York Times “ethicist” Kwame Anthony Appiah responded to some confused reader from Missouri who asked, “Was I Right to Call the Cops on a Black Man Breaking Into a Car?”

“Recently, I witnessed a young black male cut across my yard, duck between my neighbors’ two cars and try the doors of both, before ‘breaking’ into the unlocked one,” the reader wrote. “I opened my back door and yelled, ‘I see you getting into that car!’ He took off running. I called the police and then posted to the (admittedly sometimes racially charged) Nextdoor app, in the hopes that my neighbors would check the locks on their cars and homes.”

The reader said the neighborhood has a serious crime problem.

“It was, however, the first time I was certain the suspicious person was a black man,” the person wrote. “I immediately felt a pang of guilt for calling the police and haven’t been able to stop thinking about it, given the tragic way things too often end between police and people of color.”

The reader continues, “I’d rather have my car broken into than have a person’s life ruined by my 911 call.”

“But what if he had been arrested?” the person asked. “I also shudder to think how many young black men vaguely matching his description were harassed by officers after my call.”

“Did I do the right thing by calling the police?”

Appiah, a professor at New York University, said he did the right thing. Then he told him his “anxiety that the police might overreact to your call is reasonable.”. He claimed police flagrantly abuse their power and then he said they protect their own.

“Still, it’s bad enough that black men have a reason to worry that any arrest might go wrong.”

He’s pushing for police reform without police free to police. Statistics do not bear out his allegations.