NY Times Leaker Might Have Gotten Someone Killed to Hurt Trump

There is a possible scandal in a New York Times article published on July 18th, and written by David E. Sanger and Matthew Rosenberg, titled, From the Start, Trump Has Muddied a Clear Message: Putin Interfered. The article is based on information from an anonymous source and is used to denigrate Donald Trump. It does something far more dangerous than that and the source might have gotten someone killed.

From the beginning, it seeks to repair the credibility of three former Obama administration intelligence chiefs, James Comey, James Clapper, and John Brennan, who produced a controversial intelligence community assessment on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Jordan Schachtel reports.

Schachtel accurately describes the piece as rife with “exaggerations, half-truths, and misleading information through omission”. It begins by stating a “fact” not in evidence, but read the second paragraph carefully.

WASHINGTON — Two weeks before his inauguration, Donald J. Trump was shown highly classified intelligence indicating that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia had personally ordered complex cyberattacks to sway the 2016 American election.

The evidence included texts and emails from Russian military officers and information gleaned from a top-secret source close to Mr. Putin, who had described to the C.I.A. how the Kremlin decided to execute its campaign of hacking and disinformation.

TOP-SECRET SOURCE CLOSE TO PUTIN WAS COMPROMISED

Whoever provided this information disclosed that there is a top-secret source close to Mr. Putin. That source is said to have described the hacking and disinformation campaign emanating from the Kremlin itself, according to the article.

That top-secret source could be in prison or dead by now. It wouldn’t be hard for Putin to weed the person out knowing of his/her existence.

Many believe the leaker is John Brennan. He hates Trump enough. It could also be Jim Comey or James Clapper or someone else. We don’t know.

Now we truly have a scandal on our hands. Someone in the intelligence community (or a former intelligence official) has apparently now revealed that the United States has a “top-secret source close to Mr. Putin.” The apparent disclosure of incredibly sensitive intelligence information like this could surely put clandestine operatives’ lives in jeopardy. This also sows doubt in the narrative being promulgated by the media that we must blindly trust the intelligence community’s findings. If the information is to be believed, such a leak has come from someone (or multiple people) in the intelligence community who prioritized taking shots at the president over the safety and security of the American people – and their own operatives.

IT’S HARD TO KNOW IF IT’S TRUE SINCE IT’S COMING FROM THE NY TIMES

The story is full of holes so who knows what’s accurate. For example, it delves into the intelligence assessment, claiming its indisputable authenticity. But the assessment was not the conclusion of the intelligence agencies, it was that of four officials of the Obama administration: former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, and former National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers.

And one of them, Mike Rogers, only expressed “moderate confidence” in the assessment.

That doesn’t mean Russia didn’t interfere, it means that the article is misrepresenting the facts.

If this is a legitimate leak by a high-level source, the leaker compromised a top-secret source. Whoever leaked the information also gave a very dishonest report and is biased against the President. The fact that it’s trying to repair the image of the top officials suggests it could have come from one of them.