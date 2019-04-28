NY Times ran the anti-Semitic cartoon because they’re anti-Semitic

The cartoon published by the nasty bigots at the NY Times on Thursday says a lot about them. They apologized only after a significant backlash. And the apology was unimpressive.

If you didn’t see the cartoon, here it is:

Dominic Green in an article at The Spectator commented on the blatantly anti-Semitic cartoon and he didn’t think much of their apology. Here is their apology:

‘A political cartoon in the international print edition of The New York Times on Thursday included anti-Semitic tropes, depicting the prime minister of Israel as a guide dog with a Star of David collar, leading the president of the United States, shown wearing a skullcap. The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it. It was provided by the New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.’

The cartoon hardly represented simple anti-Semitic tropes. Green suggested a better apology.

What the Times should have said was:

‘We ran a blatantly anti-Semitic cartoon. At a time when anti-Jewish violence and incitement is at levels not seen since 1945, we chose to place gutter racism on our pages. We did this because plenty of our editors share the prejudice of this cartoon; if in doubt, look at our unsigned editorials.

‘We’re so soaked in this that none of us thought that it might be an error to publish a cartoon with clear precursors in fascist, communist, Arab nationalist and Islamist propaganda. Rather than explain this away in the passive tense, we’re going to name the editors who signed off on this cartoon, and fire them.’

The column is well worth reading. Anti-Semitism is on the rise, in Europe, and in the United States. Anti-Semitism is cancer and it spreads.