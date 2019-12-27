NY Times receives leaked tapes of testimony against Eddie Gallagher

The NY Times wrote a hit piece on Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher based on leaked tapes of testimony by seven men who claim he murdered innocent civilians, calling him “freaking evil” among other things.

Gallagher was found innocent at his trial and the President restored his rank.

This information is being used to demonize the President on social media, but we are only hearing one side. The Times saw no need to present any alternative evidence.

The newspaper has obtained leaked video recordings of interviews from the men of Alpha Platoon, SEAL Team 7, who turned Gallagher in and testified against him. The Times wrote, “blistering testimony about their platoon chief was dismissed by President Trump when he upended the military code of justice to protect Chief Gallagher from the punishment.”

GETTING TRUMP

The goal of the article is probably to hurt the President and we have no idea how guilty or not guilty Eddie Gallagher is. However, he was found innocent at trial.

The testimony reported by The Times included this paragraph: “The guy is freaking evil,” Special Operator Miller told investigators. “The guy was toxic,” Special Operator First Class Joshua Vriens, a sniper, said in a separate interview. “You could tell he was perfectly O.K. with killing anybody that was moving,” Special Operator First Class Corey Scott, a medic in the platoon, told the investigators.

Then the Times wrote: “Such dire descriptions of Chief Gallagher, who had eight combat deployments and sometimes went by the nickname Blade, are in marked contrast to Mr. Trump’s portrayal of him at a recent political rally in Florida as one of “our great fighters.”

Trump is the main target.

THE SYMPATHETIC TERRORIST

There was also the pity for the poor teen terrorist: “Video from a SEAL’s helmet camera, included in the trove of materials, shows the barely conscious captive — a teenage Islamic State fighter so thin that his watch slid easily up and down his arm — being brought in to the platoon one day in May 2017. Then the helmet camera is shut off.”

That is very suspect. The ‘teen’ wasn’t a fighter. He was a terrorist suspected of killing U.S. soldiers.

The men who testified said they felt they had no choice but to have their photo taken with the body of the dead terrorist.

The Times included the photo to shock people.

They also found a photo belonging to Gallagher and his wife with him holding an Army hatchet.

Then they showed a photo of the President with the Gallaghers, smiling at Mar-a-Lago, with the inscription, “Eddie finally got his stuff back from NCIS,” the post said, listing the hatchet among a “few of our favorite things now returned.”

The hatchet wasn’t the only thing he got back.

Caveat: This is one side of the story.

Never before seen confidential video given to the @nytimes reveals shocking details from the war crimes investigation of Edward Gallagher, who faced nearly a dozen charges, including allegedly murdering a teenage member of ISIS. David Martin has more: https://t.co/6O9SuoPyG3 pic.twitter.com/rDGvYuykxw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 27, 2019