NY Times releases transcripts of Trump’s old tax returns & ends up humiliated

The NY Times obtained nearly ten years of President Trump’s tax transcripts from the 1980s and early ’90s. They are not the actual tax returns, but transcripts of returns. The President’s lawyer responded, saying that these documents in that time period were “notoriously inaccurate.” He called them “demonstrably false.”

There’s also the fact that it’s all public information and the NY Times big scoop is egg on their face.

IT’S ALL PUBLIC INFORMATION

This was supposed to make the Times look good. It was to be a great hit piece. There is just one big problem. The NY Times uncovered information that was, for the most part, written about extensively in Trump’s book, “The Art of the Comeback.”

It’s all public information. Trump even did an interview on the Roseanne show to discuss it.

The Times didn’t even get the tax returns. They got printouts from his IRS transcripts that included numbers from his tax form. The information was given to the newspaper second-hand from someone who had access to them.

Trump already admitted they were tumultuous years. It’s not news.

The Times reported that by the time his master-of-the-universe memoir “Trump: The Art of the Deal” hit bookstores in 1987, Donald J. Trump was already in deep financial distress, losing tens of millions of dollars on troubled business deals.

And yes, we all knew that.

Mr. Trump bought Eastern Airlines shuttle and it never turned a profit. He was spending millions a week to keep it going. His Taj Mahal hotel and casino were in the red. That’s when every casino in Atlantic City was going down. Trump had to pull money from other investments to keep that casino going.

Mr. Trump has attributed his first run of reversals and bankruptcies to the recession that took hold in 1990. But The New York Times paints a far bleaker, picture of the President’s deal-making abilities and financial condition, but that’s because they hate him.

You can take whatever the Trump-hating leftists at the Times say and file it all under fiction.

The Times wants you to believe he’s a bad deal maker. However, that doesn’t fly, the Trump Organization is a great American success story and the President is a billionaire. That is the bottom line.

They didn’t even know this was public information. Do they ever vet anything, ever?

The real issue here is not decades-old taxes. It’s the fact that once again, things that should not have been leaked were illegally leaked by the ‘moral’ party members. The other big issue is that the newspaper proved once again that it knows nothing and vets nothing. They can’t be trusted.