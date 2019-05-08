NY Times releases transcripts of Trump’s tax returns in 1980s-’90s

The NY Times obtained years of President Trump’s tax transcripts from the 1980s and early ’90s. They are not the actual tax returns, but second-hand transcripts. The President’s lawyer said that these documents in that time period were “notoriously inaccurate.” He called them “highly inaccurate” and “demonstrably false.”

They didn’t get the tax returns. They got it second hand from someone who had access to them.

Trump already admitted they were tumultuous years.

The Times claims that by the time his master-of-the-universe memoir “Trump: The Art of the Deal” hit bookstores in 1987, Donald J. Trump was already in deep financial distress, losing tens of millions of dollars on troubled business deals.

Mr. Trump bought Eastern Airlines shuttle and it never turned a profit. He was spending millions in a week to keep it going. His Taj Mahal hotel and casino was in the red. He had to pull money from other investments to keep that going.

Mr. Trump has attributed his first run of reversals and bankruptcies to the recession that took hold in 1990. But The New York Times paints a far bleaker, picture of the President’s deal-making abilities and financial condition, but they hate him.

You can take whatever the Trump-hating leftists at the Times say and file it all under fiction.

The numbers show that in 1985, Mr. Trump reported losses of $46.1 million from his core businesses — largely casinos, hotels and retail space in apartment buildings. They continued to lose money every year, totaling $1.17 billion in losses for the decade.

The Times wants you to believe he’s a bad deal maker.