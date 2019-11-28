NY Times reports IG says they didn’t use spies, just informants

The Justice Department’s inspector general found no evidence that the F.B.I. attempted to place undercover agents or informants inside Donald J. Trump’s campaign in 2016 as agents investigated whether his associates conspired with Russia’s election interference operation, according to sources at the NY Times.

Instead, informants just hung around the outskirts of the campaign with aides.

The NY Times boasts that it undercuts Trump associates’ claim that there were spies planted in the campaign.

The finding is one of several by Mr. Horowitz that undercuts conservatives’ claims that the F.B.I. acted improperly in investigating several Trump associates starting in 2016. He also found that F.B.I. leaders did not take politically motivated actions in pursuing a secret wiretap on a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page — eavesdropping that Mr. Trump’s allies have long decried as politically motivated.

There were no spies, just informants. What’s the difference really?

Mr. Horowitz found no evidence that Mr. Halper tried to infiltrate the Trump campaign itself, the people familiar with the draft report said, such as by seeking inside campaign information or a role in the organization. The F.B.I. also never directed him to do so, former officials said. Instead, Mr. Halper focused on eliciting information from Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos about their ties to Russia.

The NY Times reports:

No evidence has emerged that the informant acted improperly when the F.B.I. asked for help in gathering information on the former campaign advisers, or that agents veered from the F.B.I.’s investigative guidelines and began a politically motivated inquiry, which would be illegal.

A DISTINCTION WITHOUT A DIFFERENCE

This is a crock!

The FBI never tried to place informants inside the Trump campaign. They only ran informants to solicit information from people who worked for the campaign. Is it just me, or does this seem like a distinction without a difference. https://t.co/hOVEiLdgyq — Eli Lake (@EliLake) November 27, 2019

If you read the rest of the NY Times articles summarizing the latest leaks from the Horowitz report, you might come away saying it’s a whitewash. One might also add that the DOJ/FBI can’t investigate itself.

The entire report apparently claims the FBI had every reason to go ahead with their investigation and were merely “sloppy” and “careless.” The Inspector General found one fall guy, the low-hanging fruit by the name of Kevin Clinesmith.

They also found the dossier was unimportant in the probe.

These people seriously damaged the country and made Carter Page’s life hell but they will not be held accountable.

IG Horowitz wasted 500 pages to come up with this — if any of this is true. We must keep in mind that the information came from the fake news lady, the NY Times.