NY Times Reports the FBI Spied on George Papadopoulos

The NY Times reported that the FBI sent a spy to London to spy on George Papadopoulos, a member of the Trump’s campaign at the time. In September, 2016, Azra Turk [alias] set up a meeting with Papadopoulos to allegedly discuss foreign policy issues.

She posed as a research assistant, but she was a spy sent by the FBI as part of a counterintelligence operation. During her meeting, she directly asked Papadopoulos if the Trump campaign was working with Russia.

The Times claims that Azra Turk was employed because of how “serious” this infiltration of Russians was. That’s nothing more than spin.

It’s outrageous that the administration set up a spy operation on the campaign of an opponent. It’s unAmerican and it is the kind of thing you would see in a dictatorship.

Ms. Turk was working with the other FBI spy, Stefan Halper, a Cambridge professor.

The NY Times presents the article as if this were a legitimate operation, but don’t believe it. The Times also wrote that they informed British intelligence. Perhaps they wrote that to shake off accusations that the British spied on the Trump campaign.

The Obama administration also spied on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, using a fraudulent dossier paid for by Hillary operatives. And now we know they spied on another Trump adviser George Papadopoulos.

The far-left NY Times is likely up to something, but the information is a bombshell!

According to the newspaper, there was no information gathered at the time and the FBI said what they did was legal.

The DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz will issue his report in the next week or so and it is possible he will weigh in on the spying since he has focused on Mr. Halper’s activities.

Attorney General Bill Barr is also looking into spying on the Trump campaign.

Mr. Barr told Congress last month, “I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal.” He explained later in the same hearing, saying: “I think spying did occur. The question is whether it was adequately predicated. And I’m not suggesting that it wasn’t adequately predicated. But I need to explore that.”

Mr. Barr again defended his use of the term “spying” at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, saying he wanted to know more about the F.B.I.’s investigative efforts during 2016 and explained that the early inquiry most likely went beyond the use of an informant and a court-authorized wiretap of a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, who had interacted with a Russian intelligence officer, the Times reported. “Many people seem to assume that the only intelligence collection that occurred was a single confidential informant” and the warrant to surveil Mr. Page, Mr. Barr said. “I would like to find out whether that is in fact true. It strikes me as a fairly anemic effort if that was the counterintelligence effort designed to stop the threat as it’s being represented.” The rest of the Times article makes excuses for the operation. MR. PAPADOPOULOS DESCRIBES THE EVENT In his book, “Deep State Target,” Mr. Papadopoulos described Ms. Turk as attractive and said she almost immediately began questioning him about whether the Trump campaign was working with Russia, he wrote. Mr. Papadopoulos was baffled. “There is no way this is a Cambridge professor’s research assistant,” he recalled thinking, according to his book. In recent weeks, he has said in tweets that he believes Ms. Turk may have been working for Turkish intelligence but provided no evidence. The day after meeting Ms. Turk, Mr. Papadopoulos met briefly with Mr. Halper at a private London club, and Ms. Turk joined them. The two men agreed to meet again, arranging a drink at the Sofitel hotel in London’s posh West End. During that conversation, Mr. Halper immediately asked about hacked emails and whether Russia was helping the campaign, according to Mr. Papadopoulos’s book. Angry over the accusatory questions, Mr. Papadopoulos ended the meeting. MR. HALPER CONTINUED TO SPY Mr. Halper continued to work with the F.B.I. and later met with Mr. Page repeatedly in the Washington area. The two had coincidentally run into each other in July as well at Cambridge, according to people familiar with the episode. At the urging of Mr. Page, he met another campaign aide, Sam Clovis, Mr. Trump’s campaign co-chairman, to discuss foreign policy. Halper was advised to not question him on Russia. That strengthened the ties to the Trump administration. The group met briefly with Peter Navarro, the president’s top trade representative, who had interviewed Mr. Halper years earlier at Mr. Halper’s home in Virginia for a documentary. According to Axios, the administration also considered Mr. Halper for an ambassadorship. In an interview with Fox Radio, Mr. Navarro said he viewed Mr. Halper’s role as an F.B.I. informant as a betrayal, saying he felt “duped.”