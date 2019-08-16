NY Times says they’re moving from [fake] collusion to [fake] racism

The executive editor of the New York Times, Dean Baquet held a town hall with his staff and a transcript was leaked to Slate that published it. He explains how they had to shift from the [fake] Russia collusion story to the [fake] Trump’s a racist and white supremacist story. It’s their one story.

“We built our newsroom to cover one story, and we did it truly well,” Baquet said. “Now we have to regroup and shift resources and emphasis to take on a different story.”

The paper’s mission is to destroy Trump.

“We built our newsroom to cover one story, and we did it truly well,” Baquet said, according to a transcript provided by Slate. “Now we have to regroup, and shift resources and emphasis to take on a different story.”

The “one story” that the Times had originally centered its coverage on was the now-debunked Russian collusion conspiracy theory.

THEIR ONE STORY WAS COLLUSION

“Chapter 1 of the story of Donald Trump, not only for our newsroom but, frankly, for our readers, was: Did Donald Trump have untoward relationships with the Russians, and was there obstruction of justice?” he said. “That was a really hard story, by the way, let’s not forget that. We set ourselves up to cover that story. I’m going to say it. We won two Pulitzer Prizes covering that story. And I think we covered that story better than anybody else.”

But this narrative changed after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified to Congress last month.

“The day Bob Mueller walked off that witness stand, two things happened,” Baquet continued. “Our readers who want Donald Trump to go away suddenly thought, ‘Holy sh*t, Bob Mueller is not going to do it.’ And Donald Trump got a little emboldened politically, I think. Because, you know, for obvious reasons. And I think that the story changed. A lot of the stuff we’re talking about started to emerge like six or seven weeks ago. We’re a little tiny bit flat-footed. I mean, that’s what happens when a story looks a certain way for two years. Right?”

Bob Mueller couldn’t do it because he’s a little out of it and there was nothing there. They sure tried to frame the President.

THEY’RE MOVING ON

Baquet coyly stated the “story changed” and onward and upward they go. Everyone got the message — collusion is old news but we can call the President a racist now.

“I think that we’ve got to change,” Baquet said. The Times must “write more deeply about the country, race, and other divisions.”

Okay, there you go, move on to the fake racism story.

“I mean, the vision for coverage for the next two years is what I talked about earlier: How do we cover a guy who makes these kinds of remarks?” Baquet said. “How do we cover the world’s reaction to him? How do we do that while continuing to cover his policies? How do we cover America, that’s become so divided by Donald Trump?”

This is a President who has denounced white supremacy 17 times, but it’s as if he never said it.

EXPECT FAKE STORIES RUN BY THE FAR-LEFT

Recently, the NY Times posted a story, “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism.” Under pressure from the left, they changed the title to, “Assailing Hate, But Not Guns.” The article wasn’t flattering but at least the first title was reasonable.

They’re all in on the corrupt partisan attacks and that’s it. This is an ominous warning of what the NY Times has coming — they’re coming for the right and the leader, President Trump.

