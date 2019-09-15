NY Times’ Sexual Accusations Against a Justice Backed by NOTHING

Without proof, the NY Times claims they have another 36-year-old plus story about a drunken Brett Kavanaugh exposing himself, with friends pushing him and his exposed part into a woman’s hand.

This is supposed to somehow reaffirm the nearly forty-year-old discredited story of Deborah Ramirez who said he thrust his penis into her face, although the incidents were at different parties. Ramirez is the woman who took six days to remember the incident before she came forward.

The report came from — ostensibly — a book review in an opinion section, yet two Times reporters got to make vile, reputation-killing allegations under the cover of an op-ed. This is serious journalistic malpractice.

The reporters are depriving the Supreme Court Justice of his civil rights and, because he is a prominent person, he likely can’t sue. The Justice is supposed to be presumed innocent until proven guilty and he allegedly has due process rights, both of which Democrats want to obliterate, at least for people they view as opponents.

No one at the Times spoke with the alleged witness, Max Steir, or the alleged victim.

The Times claims Steir tipped off the FBI last year but they never interviewed him.

Now the left claims this is corroboration and they’re running with it. They have almost no information and they are convicting a Justice who has been targeted by the far-left.

This story is a disgrace.

NO EVIDENCE WHATSOEVER

The new claim refers to a different party — not the one Ramirez attended; the information was taken from a book the Times is hawking; no one spoke with Stier – it came from just two alleged sources; the victim isn’t talking; and Kavanaugh and Steir were on opposing ends in the Lewinsky-Clinton case and they are not friendly.

The Times did not speak with Steir or the victim who won’t speak. The Times spoke with ‘two officials’ who spoke with Steir — allegedly. Friends of the victim are saying she doesn’t remember the incident.

The information comes from a new book they are promoting but even the book doesn’t make the accusation — they imply it.

It’s all hearsay with which they hope to destroy a man.

As for the NY Times, in the past, they have said they found Blasey’s claims ‘credible’ although the claims weren’t and still aren’t a substitute for proof. In fact, she was not credible at all.

The NYT is not tied to facts and truth so much as they are to defeating opponents by any means necessary.

THE PRESIDENT REACTS

It looks like the left wants to scare the Justice into voting left, the President believes. He also thinks the Justice should sue.

“Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment,” President Trump tweeted. “He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him.

The President continued, “They want to scare him into turning Liberal!”

For now, Justice Kavanaugh does not want to give the story juice and will not respond.

MAX STIER SHOULD BE EXAMINED

The man who allegedly made the second accusation, the President and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, needs to be looked into. There’s more there.

The website for his organization says, “We work to make our federal government efficient, innovative and responsive.” They are ‘non-partisan and non-profit.’

Many of the organization’s programs are made responsible due to foundations like the Annenberg Foundation, which has funded the Annenberg Leadership Seminars, Annenberg Speakers Bureau and other projects. In 2016, the Annenberg Foundation awarded a $4 million grant, over 4 years, to the Partnership for various programs named for Mr. & Mrs. Annenberg.

Annenberg now supports many, if not mostly, far-left causes, from those of communist and domestic terrorist Bill Ayers’ to the phony FactCheck.org.

The Partnership collaborates with The Washington Post to produce several features within the Post’s print and online editions.

In March of 2017, while the President was trying to build a staff of loyalists, hampered every step of the way by the Democrats, the same Max Stier said a massive purge of Obama employees was a bad idea. He was a Trump team adviser.

Newt Gingrich and his other advisers told the President to get the Obama staffers out quickly but he did it slowly. It took months for the President to run the government and stop the leaks partly because of this delay.

A massive purge is not the answer, Steir advised as the Trump team consultant.