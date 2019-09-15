NY Times Tweets About ‘Harmless Fun’ as They Convict Justice Kavanaugh

The New York Times, under its “New York Times Opinion” Twitter banner, put out some bizarre Kavanaugh tweets this morning for which they apologized.

First, they put up a tweet referencing Justice Kavanaugh and an accusation by a classmate Deborah Ramirez claiming that nearly forty years before, a drunken Kavanaugh thrust his penis in her face. They wrote that it may seem like ‘harmless fun,’ then they took down the tweet with a copy of the offensive tweet. Finally, they took that down and apologized.

The problem with it is glaring but it’s not the poor phrasing. People on Twitter who responded are upset about the unproven ‘sexual assault’ described as ‘harmless fun,’ but have no problem with the accusation being phrased as a proven fact.

The fact is Ramirez’s claim has been discredited.

The three tweets:

We deleted a previous tweet regarding this article. It was offensive, and we apologize. https://t.co/gbUdweKbDg — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) September 15, 2019

THE ACCUSATION WAS DISCREDITED

The problem is that without proof, the NY Times acts as if this sordid claim definitely took place. This is serious journalistic malpractice. They are depriving him of his civil rights. He is supposed to be presumed innocent until proven guilty and he has due process rights, both of which Democrats want to obliterate, at least for people they view as opponents.

The reason this is coming up now is that a former classmate named Max Stier is backing up Ramirez’s story. He claims he tipped off the FBI last year but they didn’t interview him.

Now the left claims this is corroboration and they’re running with it. They have almost no information and they are convicting a Justice who has been targeted by the far-left.

As for the NY Times, they said they found Blasey’s claims ‘credible’ although the claims weren’t and still aren’t a substitute for proof. In fact, she was not credible. The NYT is not tied to facts and truth so much as to defeating opponents by any means necessary.

It looks like the left wants to scare the Justice into voting left, the President believes.

“Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment,” President Trump tweeted. “He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!

Who is Max Stier?

The man who made the second accusation, the President and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, needs to be looked into. There’s more there.

The website for his organization says, “We work to make our federal government efficient, innovative and responsive.” They are ‘non-partisan and non-profit.’

Many of the organization’s programs are made responsible due to foundations like the Annenberg Foundation, which has funded the Annenberg Leadership Seminars, Annenberg Speakers Bureau and other projects. In 2016, the Annenberg Foundation awarded a $4 million grant, over 4 years, to the Partnership for various programs named for Mr. & Mrs. Annenberg.

Annenberg now supports many far-left causes, from those of Bill Ayers’ to the phony FactCheck.org.

The Partnership collaborates with The Washington Post to produce several features within the Post’s print and online editions.

In March of 2017, while the President was trying to build a staff of loyalists, hampered every step of the way by the Democrats, Max Stier, President, and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service said a massive purge of Obama employees was a bad idea. He was a Trump team adviser.

Newt Gingrich and his other advisers told the President to get the Obama staffers out quickly but he did it slowly. It took months for the President to run the government because of this delay.

A massive purge is not the answer, Steir advised as the Trump team consultant.

“The solution is not to purge the Obama holdovers but rather to actually identify people and move them forward,” said Max Stier. “Historically, it has taken a year plus for administrations to get their entire team in place. I’m afraid the Trump team is behind that, and that would not be a good thing. He has to have his own team in place if he’s going to be able to get things done.”

You decide if that was good advice.

Stier previously worked in all three branches of the federal government for Democrats and Republicans. Prior to joining the Partnership, he served as the Deputy General Counsel for Litigation at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. He clerked for Chief Judge James Oakes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in 1992 and clerked for Justice David Souter of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1994. Between these two positions, Stier served as Special Litigation Counsel to Assistant Attorney General Anne Bingaman at the Department of Justice. His career in government service began in 1982 when he served on the personal staff of U.S. Representative Jim Leach (R-IA).

Stier’s professional experience also includes practicing law at the firm of Williams & Connolly, where he focused primarily on white-collar defense.