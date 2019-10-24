NY Times Wrote an Entire Fake Article About Ukraine ‘Scandal’

The New York Times alleged in a false news article that “Ukraine Knew of Aid Freeze by August, Undermining Trump Defense.”

The Trump-Zelensky phone call was made the end of July. There goes another NYT lie.

The August info didn’t undermine anything. It backed up the President.

The NYT wrote, “In fact, word of the aid freeze had gotten to high-level Ukrainian officials by the first week in August, according to interviews and documents obtained by The New York Times.”

That is irrelevant since the call took place on July 29.

The Times also wrote, “William B. Taylor Jr., the top United States diplomat in Kiev, told House impeachment investigators that the freeze was directly linked to Mr. Trump’s demand.”

They made the story about Taylor’s allegations without once mentioning that it was 100% based on gossip, even though they themselves reported that the Taylor info was only based on hearsay just one day before.

Some of the information Taylor shared was 4th-hand.

The entire article is a lie.

If President Trump was like Quid Pro Joe Biden, then they would have known about it in July, probably would have seen it on video.

The NYT is evil.