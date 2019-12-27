NY to let criminals inspect the scene of their crimes, victims who refuse go to jail

As we have reported, new criminal justice reforms will go into effect in January 2020 in New York, now a socialist state. So-called “non-violent” criminal suspects will not be jailed before their trial dates in most cases and will not have to post bail.

More than 100,000 accused criminals will be released from prison each year and given free housing and job training.

In addition, the communist mayor is closing Rikers, a 10,000-bed prison, over the next several years. Three prisons in nice towns with a total of about 3,000 beds will replace Rikers.

About 900 prisoners are to be released after the New Year by Fredo’s brother, Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo also pardons criminal illegal aliens who haven’t committed a crime “for a while.”

CRIMINALS CAN INSPECT THEIR CRIME SCENES

The law will also force the prosecution to hand over to defendants a list of named witnesses within 15 days of the defendants’ arraignment. Critics say this will “make it impossible for prosecutors to ensure that witnesses are protected” throughout the trial process.

In addition to having the names of all the witnesses, criminals will also be allowed to inspect their own crime scenes. Imagine a home burglar allowed to visit the home he robbed.

Therefore, criminals will roam free and they can go back to your home or business where they committed their crimes.

You should also know that New York is overrun by cartels.

Some Will Try to Fight It But People Will Die

CBS6’s Emily DeFeciani talked with Lt. Steven Stockdale with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and he says they are not happy about it.

He says they will have a tough time explaining to victims why they might have to permit violent offenders back into their homes.

“It really boggles the mind that this is a reality for us now. Talk about re-victimization,” Stockdale said.

“So that the defendant and his representatives can return to it, take photographs, take measurements, and stuff along those lines,” Stockdale said. That would be after they file a motion to do so.

The victim who refuses could be arrested for criminal contempt.

Cuomo made this a budget item instead of a vote. He rules like a king because New York is socialist/communist now.

“I’ll be really succinct: it was sneaky. It was sneaky, it was underhanded,” Stockdale said. “What’s wrong with a debate? What’s wrong with putting it on the floor of the legislature and letting people talk about it, the people that we elect to create these laws? Why can’t we let them discuss it? You make it a budget item? That tells me everything I need to know about the sincerity behind it. It was to be sneaky and to jam it down everybody’s throats.”

Criminals being released ahead of their trial under the new law will include those accused of “non-violent” crimes such as:

Assault in the third degree

Aggravated vehicular assault

Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old

Criminally negligent homicide

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Manslaughter in the second degree

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

Coercion in the first degree

Arson in the third and fourth degree

Grand larceny in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm

The unlawful possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds

Specified felony drug offenses involving the use of children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child

Criminal solicitation in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the first degree

Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree

And there’s more:

Making a terroristic threat

Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Failure to register as a sex offender

Obstructing governmental administration in the first and second degree

Obstructing governmental administration by means of a self-defense spray device

Bribery in the first degree

Bribe giving for public office

Bribe receiving in the first degree

Promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree

Resisting arrest

Hindering prosecution

Tampering with a juror and tampering with physical evidence

Aggravated harassment in the first degree

Directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor

Enterprise corruption and money laundering in the first degree

Aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals

Failure to provide proper sustenance

Animal fighting