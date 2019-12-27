NY to let criminals inspect the scene of their crimes, victims who refuse go to jail

As we have reported, new criminal justice reforms will go into effect in January 2020 in New York, now a socialist state. So-called “non-violent” criminal suspects will not be jailed before their trial dates in most cases and will not have to post bail.
More than 100,000 accused criminals will be released from prison each year and given free housing and job training.
In addition, the communist mayor is closing Rikers, a 10,000-bed prison, over the next several years. Three prisons in nice towns with a total of about 3,000 beds will replace Rikers.
About 900 prisoners are to be released after the New Year by Fredo’s brother, Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo also pardons criminal illegal aliens who haven’t committed a crime “for a while.”
CRIMINALS CAN INSPECT THEIR CRIME SCENES
The law will also force the prosecution to hand over to defendants a list of named witnesses within 15 days of the defendants’ arraignment. Critics say this will “make it impossible for prosecutors to ensure that witnesses are protected” throughout the trial process.
In addition to having the names of all the witnesses, criminals will also be allowed to inspect their own crime scenes. Imagine a home burglar allowed to visit the home he robbed.
Therefore, criminals will roam free and they can go back to your home or business where they committed their crimes.
You should also know that New York is overrun by cartels.
Some Will Try to Fight It But People Will Die
CBS6’s Emily DeFeciani talked with Lt. Steven Stockdale with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and he says they are not happy about it.
He says they will have a tough time explaining to victims why they might have to permit violent offenders back into their homes.
“It really boggles the mind that this is a reality for us now. Talk about re-victimization,” Stockdale said.
“So that the defendant and his representatives can return to it, take photographs, take measurements, and stuff along those lines,” Stockdale said. That would be after they file a motion to do so.
The victim who refuses could be arrested for criminal contempt.
Cuomo made this a budget item instead of a vote. He rules like a king because New York is socialist/communist now.
“I’ll be really succinct: it was sneaky. It was sneaky, it was underhanded,” Stockdale said. “What’s wrong with a debate? What’s wrong with putting it on the floor of the legislature and letting people talk about it, the people that we elect to create these laws? Why can’t we let them discuss it? You make it a budget item? That tells me everything I need to know about the sincerity behind it. It was to be sneaky and to jam it down everybody’s throats.”
Criminals being released ahead of their trial under the new law will include those accused of “non-violent” crimes such as:
- Assault in the third degree
- Aggravated vehicular assault
- Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old
- Criminally negligent homicide
- Aggravated vehicular homicide
- Manslaughter in the second degree
- Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree
- Coercion in the first degree
- Arson in the third and fourth degree
- Grand larceny in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm
- The unlawful possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degree
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degree
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds
- Specified felony drug offenses involving the use of children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child
- Criminal solicitation in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the first degree
- Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree
And there’s more:
- Making a terroristic threat
- Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone
- Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child
- Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child
- Promoting a sexual performance by a child
- Failure to register as a sex offender
- Obstructing governmental administration in the first and second degree
- Obstructing governmental administration by means of a self-defense spray device
- Bribery in the first degree
- Bribe giving for public office
- Bribe receiving in the first degree
- Promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree
- Resisting arrest
- Hindering prosecution
- Tampering with a juror and tampering with physical evidence
- Aggravated harassment in the first degree
- Directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
- Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor
- Enterprise corruption and money laundering in the first degree
- Aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals
- Failure to provide proper sustenance
- Animal fighting