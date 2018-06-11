NYC Flat Earthers Will Likely List a Fake Third Gender on Birth Certificates

Science doesn’t matter when it comes to the ‘progressives’ who are actually regressive. The third gender movement is a prime example. People who don’t identify male or female can soon list a third gender on their New York City birth certificates if the legislation goes through, Patheos reports. One obvious question becomes, why have a birth certificate at all if it’s going to be inaccurate?
THERE ARE TWO GENDERS, TWO, JUST TWO, NOT THREE OR MORE
There are two genders, male and female, period. The mental state of people cannot change that. It’s insanity to go along with this.
“This proposal will allow transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers to live with the dignity and respect they deserve, and make our City fairer,” Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio née Warren Wilhelm said in a statement.
Oregon, California, and Washington already allow a fake non-binary gender.
The city became the first in the nation to put an “intersex” option on birth certificates in 2016. The “X” designation would replace “intersex” if the Department of Health’s new proposal passes according to Patheos.
One concern is that it supports and promotes mental illness. Some of these people will inculcate the bizarre notion in their children. When children go through their coming of age identity crisis, we will have a generation of deeply disturbed individuals.
“Pride Month is a time to celebrate how far we’ve come in the fight for equality, and re-affirm our commitment to protecting all New Yorkers from discrimination,” the New York mayor said. Actually, it’s very unfair to the majority, to children, and to society in general to add such backward confusion. We’re pretty sure Cro-Magnon man knew he was a male.
It’s certainly unfair in sports when men, with the bodies of men, beat out the girls in competitions. That’s not fair.
If people want to think there are a hundred genders, that’s fine but when it becomes a “fact” of the State, it’s called Goebbels-level deceit.
Welcome to the insane world of cultural Marxism! Rational thought, common sense, sanity are irrelevant to the hard-left.
God’s fundamentals of virtue and morality intended for the freedom of all mankind are the antithesis of Satan’s scheme. The truth of bible doctrine guards against human viewpoint, the false wisdom of the cosmos, and frees the believer from enslavement to Satan’s policy. The tragic victims of demon influence are believers distracted from God’s plan for their life.
Gender Bending Leftist New York sccialists
It must be quite easy to succumb, or, rather deteriorate, to such a level of inadequacy which propels someone to imagine the most bizarre of conditions. To imagine oneself in a world of fantasy is one thing, but to carry that into reality and even demand its existence is beyond mental impairment. It’s a sickness that cannot be allowed to perpetuate beyond those impaired. For society as a whole, and especially any form of Government to facilitate this abnormality will insure the eventual failure of the civilization.
What we have seen, and are seeing, is the devolution of “humankind” by something so seemingly benign as “social media”. I believe it was one of the creators of Facebook that has lamented what they have done to not only the individual but society in general. The simple action of “liking” something or someone has fed the anxiety of inadequacy. Was it Sally Field who said, “I can’t deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me!”. People are now desperate for “likes”. It has become an international addiction, more destructive, in some ways, than even the drug culture.
An addiction can never be maintained in minimal terms. It’s not a “maintenance drug”. The doses have to be increasingly supplied. Instead of teaching someone to overcome inadequacy we have “nurtured” it. It continues to be planted and watered. The result is every imaginable fantasy is brought to life and then “exploited” by those in power. All these endless classifications of sexual proclivities are inadequacies that have to be ever more exotic, which then increases anxiety and inadequacy. It was on full display in the many “cry-ins” after the election.
The media has played their role in perpetuating the symptoms and the disease. Much like it was in the early days of political correction it begins with stories that suggest it is beyond the norm, but cute in a way. This overt permissiveness creates acceptance and expands far beyond its origins of acceptance and evolves into destructiveness. We are now at that stage with “fluid genders”. As a society we should not stand for and allow “self-destructive” behavior, especially when it is indoctrinated to the youth, that is, the generations to follow. It would be like instructing youth on the “value of suicide” and its benefits.
Given that the self-destructive inadequacies seemingly have their roots in social media, it is time to take serious action on its effects. From the creators own testimony of its ill effects the Tech Giants should be held accountable. Instead of encouraging the suicidal behavior it is time to prevent their own destruction.