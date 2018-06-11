NYC Flat Earthers Will Likely List a Fake Third Gender on Birth Certificates

Science doesn’t matter when it comes to the ‘progressives’ who are actually regressive. The third gender movement is a prime example. People who don’t identify male or female can soon list a third gender on their New York City birth certificates if the legislation goes through, Patheos reports. One obvious question becomes, why have a birth certificate at all if it’s going to be inaccurate?

THERE ARE TWO GENDERS, TWO, JUST TWO, NOT THREE OR MORE

There are two genders, male and female, period. The mental state of people cannot change that. It’s insanity to go along with this.

“This proposal will allow transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers to live with the dignity and respect they deserve, and make our City fairer,” Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio née Warren Wilhelm said in a statement.

Oregon, California, and Washington already allow a fake non-binary gender.

The city became the first in the nation to put an “intersex” option on birth certificates in 2016. The “X” designation would replace “intersex” if the Department of Health’s new proposal passes according to Patheos.

One concern is that it supports and promotes mental illness. Some of these people will inculcate the bizarre notion in their children. When children go through their coming of age identity crisis, we will have a generation of deeply disturbed individuals.

“Pride Month is a time to celebrate how far we’ve come in the fight for equality, and re-affirm our commitment to protecting all New Yorkers from discrimination,” the New York mayor said. Actually, it’s very unfair to the majority, to children, and to society in general to add such backward confusion. We’re pretty sure Cro-Magnon man knew he was a male.

It’s certainly unfair in sports when men, with the bodies of men, beat out the girls in competitions. That’s not fair.

If people want to think there are a hundred genders, that’s fine but when it becomes a “fact” of the State, it’s called Goebbels-level deceit.

Welcome to the insane world of cultural Marxism! Rational thought, common sense, sanity are irrelevant to the hard-left.