NYC Man Beaten for Wearing a MAGA Hat

A New York City art gallery owner says he was viciously beaten in Manhattan by a large group of teens of about 15 kids yelling, “F* Trump,” for wearing a MAGA hat.

He just bought the hat earlier in the day at TrumpTower.

Jahangir “John” Turan, 42, says it happened Tuesday evening on Canal Street. “I love President Trump. I think he’s doing a great job,” Turan said.

Jahangir “John” Turan, 42, says the group of about 15 “kids” yelled “F*** Trump” and stomped on him. One of them smashed his head into a scaffold. Turan says he suffered a fracture in his cheek and a badly swollen eye. He’s awaiting an eye specialist to determine if there is any permanent damage to his sight.

During a presser on Thursday, he called for the NYPD to find those responsible.

He will think twice before wearing the hat again in New York City. “It’s sad to get beat up for wearing this hat. This is America,” Turan said.

This is something we can blame the media and the other haters for. They lie and they are just nasty people who want to tell people what they can and cannot wear.