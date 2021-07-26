NYC mob of youths nearly kills a firefighter walking his dog

















A mob of drugged-up teens swarmed and attacked an off-duty firefighter who was out walking his dog in the NYC hellhole. The man’s ‘offense’ was to ask them to stop blasting off fireworks.

The man is lucky to be alive. There were onlookers but no one helped. The incident took place in Juniper Valley Park, Middle Village, New York City Queens.

An ambulance pulled up by chance, saving his life.

“They were waiting by the park,” the victim says. “If they weren’t there I would have been in much worse condition.”

They appeared to be high as they brutally beat him, laughing and screaming wildly. They had no intention of stopping until the ambulance came.

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, founder, and leader of NYC’s famous Guardian Angels shared the video.

Herd mentality for sure. Truth is any of these misfits would have an ex lax attack if approached on their own — Nancy Sliwa (@NancySliwaEsq) July 24, 2021

Dystopian NYC under communist Democrats:

Washington Square Park, New York, New York on a Sunday Morning. Time for a Change!#NoMoCuomo pic.twitter.com/YaEAFzAd3r — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) July 25, 2021

These are NYC streets!

What used to be the safest big city sent back to the days of high crime due to failed laws that allow no consequences and embolden criminals. Politicians in Albany and City Hall need to step up now to fix their mistakes and keep New Yorkers safe. https://t.co/yrluuRqLIG — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) July 25, 2021

Related















