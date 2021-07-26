NYC mob of youths nearly kills a firefighter walking his dog

By
M. Dowling
-
1

A mob of drugged-up teens swarmed and attacked an off-duty firefighter who was out walking his dog in the NYC hellhole. The man’s ‘offense’ was to ask them to stop blasting off fireworks.

The man is lucky to be alive. There were onlookers but no one helped. The incident took place in Juniper Valley Park, Middle Village, New York City Queens.

An ambulance pulled up by chance, saving his life.

“They were waiting by the park,” the victim says. “If they weren’t there I would have been in much worse condition.”

They appeared to be high as they brutally beat him, laughing and screaming wildly. They had no intention of stopping until the ambulance came.

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, founder, and leader of NYC’s famous Guardian Angels shared the video.

Dystopian NYC under communist Democrats:


1 COMMENT

  2. Nothing some extra magazines and +P+ rounds couldn’t cure.
    Bernhard Goetz is still alive because survival is the only sport besides WAR that matters.
    No mercy, no sympathy, for droogs.

