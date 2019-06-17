NYC Taxpayers Will Fund Abortions for Women from Other States

New York City taxpayers will pay for abortions of low-income women from other states without insurance. The city has allotted $250,000 to cover abortion expenses for uninsured people with a third of the money specifically earmarked for those traveling from outside the city seeking access to safe and legal abortion.

It’s the first city in the nation to do this. Allegedly, it’s a response to pro-life laws passed in some states, but they love to do this sort of thing.

According to the New York Times, the money won’t necessarily go to Planned Parenthood.

The abortion access fund provides payment to clinics on behalf of women who might not be able to pay for abortions but are not covered by insurance or Medicaid. Roughly a third of the fund goes to women who come to New York for abortions.”

The taxpayers have no say.

This isn’t surprising. New York is a lost city under Sandanista Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm.

“We heard the news on the abortion bans across the country,” City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera told The New York Times. “Many of us in New York felt helpless. We wanted to do more.”

Elizabeth Adams, a Planned Parenthood legislative director, tweeted, “Proud to see NYC recognizing the importance of reproductive and sexual health, and directly funding abortion!”

None of this has a thing to do with reproductive and sexual health. It allows irresponsible young people to disregard safety precautions. It sends the message to young women that abortion is a substitute for birth control.

They don’t value life. Convenience is more important.

They don’t want babies that a lot of couples would love to adopt.