NYPD Terrorizes 5 Year Old & Mom for Eating Out Unvaxxed

By
M Dowling
-
With crime raging through the streets of New York City, the Police are now sent to terrorize a 5 year-old who was eating out unvaccinated with his mother.

Six armed police officers swarmed a mother and her small child in a restaurant and gave them a choice to leave or be arrested for trespassing. The little boy began to cry in confusion. It must have been his first near arrest.

The Stasi told the family:

“You don’t have the card? If you don’t have it, then you’ll have to leave.”

“If you leave voluntarily, there will not be charges pressed against you; otherwise you will be arrested for trespass. This is your only warning.”

One woman said:

“Scaring a child, traumatizing a child. I hope you feel good about yourself, NYPD. This is disgusting. This is gross.”

In another incident, a group of protesters eating at Burger King were arrested for not having vaccine passports. This is truly insane. NYC is a violent hellhole and they’re worried about vaccines.


