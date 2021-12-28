NYPD Terrorizes 5 Year Old & Mom for Eating Out Unvaxxed

With crime raging through the streets of New York City, the Police are now sent to terrorize a 5 year-old who was eating out unvaccinated with his mother.

Six armed police officers swarmed a mother and her small child in a restaurant and gave them a choice to leave or be arrested for trespassing. The little boy began to cry in confusion. It must have been his first near arrest.

The Stasi told the family:

“You don’t have the card? If you don’t have it, then you’ll have to leave.”

“If you leave voluntarily, there will not be charges pressed against you; otherwise you will be arrested for trespass. This is your only warning.”

One woman said:

“Scaring a child, traumatizing a child. I hope you feel good about yourself, NYPD. This is disgusting. This is gross.”

What a lovely new world we are living in when you go out for a meal and a squad of police barge in, persecute a little boy then demand to see everyone else’s papers. This is the vax passport world so many are begging for. #NotAboutAVirus #NOVAXPASSPORTS pic.twitter.com/ZQFnybs4ly — Cyn Clagar (@cynclagar) December 27, 2021

In another incident, a group of protesters eating at Burger King were arrested for not having vaccine passports. This is truly insane. NYC is a violent hellhole and they’re worried about vaccines.

#BREAKING multiple protesters against mandates were just arrested at Burger King in Brooklyn for defying the mandates. The NYPD Responded and told them if they don’t leave they will be charged with trespassing. They were taken out in cuff #VaccinePassports #VaccineMandate #NYC pic.twitter.com/ltNZMP8ZN4 — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) December 28, 2021

