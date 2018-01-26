NY’s Cuomo Screws Over Taxpayers As He Funds Healthcare, College for Illegals

New York’s rather awful Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he would give free college tuition to DREAMers, along with healthcare. He did this at the same time he launched a lawsuit against the Trump administration aka the federal taxpayer over its nationwide tax cuts because they hurt the state’s “fiscal health.”

Actually, he needs the money for foreigners in the state illegally.

He will use taxpayer dollars to sue federal taxpayers who are getting tax cuts. The greedy socialist states like New York want their lucrative tax breaks back, not for citizens, for illegal aliens.

“New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are launching a coalition to sue the federal government to reverse the unjust tax laws,” Cuomo tweeted. “We will not stand idly by as the federal government attacks the fiscal health of our states.”

His budget includes money for the “DREAM Act,” which will “open the doors of higher education to thousands of undocumented students.”

“The DREAM Act will give undocumented students access to the new Excelsior Scholarship, the Tuition Assistance Program, as well as other state‐administered scholarships. An investment in young immigrants’ futures is an investment in New York’s future.”

The thief put $168 billion in his budget to make them eligible for a scholarship program to cover tuition costs for families with incomes up to $125,000.

On Tuesday, he said the state would continue providing Medicaid to Dreamers regardless of any federal changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

‘BOLD MOVE’! Andrew Cuomo plans to fight tax reform by … screwing over taxpayers https://t.co/NXBsi3Jgi2 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 26, 2018