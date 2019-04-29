NY’s ‘Elder Parole Bill’ Will Release 55+ Murderers, Rapists, Terrorists

New York’s “elder parole” bill is in the Assembly and since the entire legislature is Democrat, it could pass and get Governor Cuomo’s signature. It is truly dangerous and idiotic. It allows for parole eligibility to ALL inmates ages 55 and up who have been in prison 15 years or longer.

It even extends to inmates serving life without parole or criminals who had been on death row.

Famed serial killer Joel Rifkin, the Queens Wendy’s massacre mastermind John Taylor, and Bronx child rapist Clarence Moss would all be eligible.

Queens Democrat David Weprin, an idiot, introduced the bill.

The release of Weather Underground terrorist Judith Clark, paroled earlier this month after serving more than 37 years in prison, gave the bill’s backers a new talking point.

They keep saying there are other Judith Clarks out there. Clark was the getaway driver of the Brink’s robbery. Two police officers and a security guard were murdered. She was a domestic terrorist. She should never have been released. Clark is a hardened criminal.

Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan), who introduced the accompanying Senate bill about a week before Clark’s release, praised her parole, saying “there are so many more Judith Clarks out there” and “we must work to fight for their freedom.”

Yes, and that’s scary.

Taylor blasted seven blindfolded workers in the fast-food restaurant’s freezer, killing five, so he could rob the register of $2,400. he was the last remaining prisoner on death row before a state appeals court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional in 2007. He was resentenced to life in prison without parole, but the new proposal could undo his punishment yet again, the NY Post reported.

Rifkin is serving 203 years for killing nine women in New York City and on Long Island between 1989 and 1993. He admitted to slaying 17, mostly prostitutes, to fulfill a sick fantasy spawned from Alfred Hitchcock’s “Frenzy.” He’s currently eligible for parole in 2197.

Moss, who raped and killed his 11-year-old Bronx neighbor while he was drunk and high on cocaine in 2001, could seek the parole board’s sympathy as soon as six months after the governor signs the bill, when the legislation would go into effect.

The Long Island Railroad massacre gunman Colin Ferguson could be released.

One moronic New York City prosecutor thinks the parole bill has merit.

“If someone has gone through the process of changing themselves . . . there should be a mechanism for them to then appear before a parole board that will fully vet them,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

New York has gone mad. Anarchy reigns in New York