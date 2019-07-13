NY’s Far-Left Dems ‘Err’ by Ordering Illegals with Licenses to Vote

The Green Light Bill granting illegal aliens driver’s licenses was passed by the New York Senate last week. In a testament to the incompetence [or is it something else?] of NY socialists and communists, the bill granting licenses also mandated the registration of illegal aliens as voters.

The NY Post reports:

The mistake was in the “motor voter” bill, also forced through the state Senate by Democrats. It was about to be passed by the Assembly when the Republicans pointed out that it ordered voter registration of every “undocumented immigrant” who obtains a driver’s license under another new law.

The bill directed agencies such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, State Board of Elections and Department of Social Services to automatically register as a voter anyone who fills out the agency’s paperwork — unless the resident checked an opt-out box. But it also specifically directed noncitizens to not check the box.

If Assembly Republicans hadn’t caught the mistake, the bill would’ve sailed through. Now Democrats vow to fix it before they let it take effect — even though it still, as Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan (R-Suffolk) notes, greatly “increases the potential for voter fraud.”

They claim it was a simple typo.

They PASSSED the bill with the error, saying they would fix it in a chapter amendment.

A “chapter amendment” means lawmakers pass the bill as-is and then edit the language after the fact.

You can’t sue lawmakers, even for rampant malpractice. It’s especially problematic now that Democrats have control of the legislature and the Governor’s seat. New York City is run by a communist. It’s a one party state, passing fiat after fiat and, in between, they make egregious errors.