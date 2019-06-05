NYT reports Biden lied in ’88, said he marched for civil rights

Joe Biden has been outed by the New York Times for telling the world in 1988 that he marched for civil rights. He said it a number of times and he also said a number of times that he didn’t march. The truth is he didn’t march.

The former Vice President was running for President in the late 1980s and had to withdraw when his plagiarism and lies caught up with him.

When he claimed he marched, he also said the fight for civil rights was not a “12 point program” — rather, its goal was to “change attitudes.”

That’s not true because King had a well-articulated program.

By his own account, the closest Biden came to civil rights was when he worked as a lifeguard at a swimming pool in a black neighborhood.

What he did do about civil rights was oppose integration and defend racial segregation. He also promoted tough on crime legislation that put a lot of the ‘predators’ in prison with ridiculously long sentences for the crimes they committed.

It’s even on video!

They want Bernie!

If you are wondering why the New York Times wrote this story, all you have to do is read this line: “However, there is a Democratic frontrunner who did march for civil rights (and get arrested while doing so. What’s more, he’s the most popular politician in America among both Democrats and Republicans.”

Yep, they want commie Bernie Sanders to win because that’s who they are. And, don’t try to convince me Bernie’s not a communist. Everything the old red diaper baby espouses is communistic and he never met a communist dictator he didn’t love.

We also don’t believe he’s the most popular politician among Republicans.

Here is an excerpt from the Times:

“When I marched in the civil rights movement, I did not march with a 12-point program,” Mr. Biden thundered, testing his presidential message in February 1987 before a New Hampshire audience. “I marched with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes. And we changed attitudes.”

More than once, advisers had gently reminded Mr. Biden of the problem with this formulation: He had not actually marched during the civil rights movement. And more than once, Mr. Biden assured them he understood — and kept telling the story anyway.

By that September, his recklessness as a candidate had caught up with him. He was accused of plagiarizing in campaign speeches. He had inflated his academic record. Reporters began calling out his exaggerated youth activism.

The CNN panel laughed about it!