NYT says intel officials are cyber-attacking Russia but won’t tell Trump

The New York Times, which often publishes fake news stories about the President, claims that intelligence officials are launching cyber-attacks on Russia, but are deliberately keeping information about them from Trump.

According to the Times report, they’re doing this because they’re afraid he’ll countermand the attacks or tell the Russians, so instead, they told the Times???

Either the leak is fabricated, as they often are, or the intelligence officials are trying to make the President look like a dangerous ally of Putin’s again. Then there is also the possibility that the leaker is an Obama embed who is lying. Maybe the janitor told them.

Do you believe the Intelligence community would do this?

Blockbuster story buried in this NYT report. Pentagon, intelligence officials fear they cannot trust Trump enough to brief him fully on new US cyber operation against Russia for fear he will “countermand it or discuss it with foreign officials” as he did before with Russians. pic.twitter.com/BgSF3zi8nm — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 15, 2019

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDED

The President responded, saying it’s not true, and called the NYT treasonous and “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

…..ALSO, NOT TRUE! Anything goes with our Corrupt News Media today. They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence! These are true cowards and without doubt, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019