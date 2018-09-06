NYT’s WH Coward Confirms Existence of the Deep State Four Times

The New York Times Deep State op-ed trashing the President on Wednesday included a threat against him. The author writes, “So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.”

Sounds like a threat to us! What does this person mean by “one way or the other — it’s over”?

The WH coward, if the person exists, makes it clear that s/he is part of the Resistance and that s/he is part of a cabal trying to stop the President’s agenda. The title of the article is rooted in arrogance and grandiosity, I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.

The Deep State is comprised of the media and unelected bureaucrats in the government who believe they have the right to make decisions reserved for elected officials. The writer confirms the existence of Deep State but says they like to call themselves “Steady State”.

It’s not a conspiracy theory after all and they are dangerous. Wrap your head around that.

There is also a question about how senior the person is since s/he appears to know little in the way of actual facts. The one meeting referenced was one the person didn’t attend. It could be a secretary for all we know.

THERE IS A DEEP STATE

The first admission of a Deep State

S/he is part of a cabal and says so in the first paragraph: “I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

No one elected this bureaucrat to decide what his worst inclinations are and to stop these so-called “worst inclinations”.

The sneak suggests s/he is a conservative but that could be to throw people off his/her trails. The one thing I discovered in my years as an administrator is it’s best to toss anonymous allegations into the trash. How do you believe anything the coward says? What’s the reference point?

The second confirmation of a cabal

S/he confirms the cabal in this paragraph: “The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations…I would know. I am one of them.”

The person then goes on to once again present him/herself as a right-wing person, but as we said, what right-wing person would try to damage the President two months before the mid-terms?

The third confirmation of a Deep State

The person again reaffirmed the existence of the Deep State bureaucrats with this paragraph: “That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.”

The author is judgemental and has decided the President is amoral but we have no reason to trust this covert operative hiding in the shadows.

The President is opposed to free minds, free markets, and free people, the person writes. That is an odd comment to make if the person is a conservative. The President is the one trying to return the government to the people, the states, and Congress.

The person lies more than once. For example, this coward writes the President is “mass-marketing…the notion that the press is the ‘enemy of the people’”.

The President said the fake press is the enemy of the people, not the press.

The person even takes credit for the President’s successes of “effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more”.

That was said just in case the public wants to give him any credit whatsoever. He gets no credit from the WH rat for the sanctions either.

Then the WH coward writes: “But these successes have come despite — not because of — the president’s leadership style, which is impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

These are ad hominem and ideological attacks and they are not substantive.

The third confirmation of a cabal, but they call themselves the ‘steady state’

Then, for a third time, the WH snake admits there is a Deep State: “From the White House to executive branch departments and agencies, senior officials will privately admit their daily disbelief at the commander in chief’s comments and actions. Most are working to insulate their operations from his whims.”

Much of the article contains all the press talking points that we have heard since November 2016. It mostly centers on ideology.

The coward then renames the Deep State: “This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state. It’s the work of the steady state.”

This cabal is a serious threat to the President. One of the ways they want to get rid of him is to invoke the 25th Amendment.

There is also the expected obeisance to John McCain, a leader of the Resistance, even in death.

The fourth confirmation

Then for the last time, s/he confirms, saying: “There is a quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first. But the real difference will be made by everyday citizens rising above politics, reaching across the aisle and resolving to shed the labels in favor of a single one: Americans.”

This so-called senior administrator in the White House is a mere talking point, a liar, a coward, and an admitted member of a cabal to stop the President.

This is the first confirmation we have had of the existence of the Deep State from a Deep State operative him/herself [if the person even exists]. It is the New York Times after all.

If we don’t win this battle, we don’t have a Republic and we will remain in the hands of unelected people who are arrogant and power mad.

The threat was a fifth confirmation and it suggests they plan to win no matter what.

The Secret Service must investigate. These people are dangerous. If they don’t like the results of their undermining, what else might they do?

The White House has responded by passing out the NY Times’ phone number!!! Give them a call, won’t you?

For those of you asking for the identity of the anonymous coward: pic.twitter.com/RpWYPHa6To — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 6, 2018