NYU commencement speaker’s tweets are evil, says ISIS “hurt no one”

In case you don’t know the background, a Ph.D. graduate student, Steven William Thrasher gave an abominable commencement speech backing the boycott of Israel goods (BDS), calling Trump a fascist, and claiming Israel is an “apartheid state.”

The audience cheered, and to make it worse, he was hired at Northwestern. That’s not all, he tweeted some very vile comments, including ISIS “hurt no one.”

THE SPEECH

“I am so proud, so proud of NYU’s chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voices for Peace … and of the NYU student government and of my colleagues in the department of social and cultural analysis for supporting the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against the apartheid state government in Israel,” Thrasher said.

Thrasher also noted during his speech that many of the people in the room participated in the Occupy Wall Street movement, Black Lives Matters protests and marched against the “fascist in the White House.”

Older tweets of Thrashers were found to be anti-Semitic. These tweets included a comparison of Israel’s government to the Nazi Party. The nasty lunatic even said ISIS never hurt anyone. See the tweets below.

Thrasher is the Nazi.

NORTHWESTERN WASN’T TERRIBLY UPSET

Northwestern president Morton Schapiro and provost Jonathan Holloway also released a statement condemning Thrasher’s expression of support for BDS during the speech and saying a graduation ceremony was not the appropriate setting to share political views. However, the statement said Northwestern supported Thrasher’s right to hold the opinion.

“Many were understandably offended by some of the comments made by Dr. Thrasher during his commencement speech at New York University earlier this week,” the statement read. “We do not share all of his views, nor do we feel commencement was the appropriate venue to express them. However, academic freedom assures his right to hold them.”

Free speech is vitally important, but this Nazi plans to teach youth. This man is evil and hateful.

NORTHWESTERN IS A-OK WITH THIS NAZI

ISIS never hurt anyone, he says!