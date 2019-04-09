NYU Jew Haters Slated to Receive a High Honor at Commencement

According to the Student for Justice in Palestine (SJP) on Facebook, they will be honored by NYU with the Presidential Service Award for “significant contributions to the university community in the areas of learning, leadership, and quality of student life.” It is to be awarded at the commencement exercise in Yankee Stadium. The NYU President has not yet confirmed.

This honor is to be given to the largest anti-Jewish group in the country.

NYU President Hamilton has denounced the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement on campus.

Still, leftist hatred and bigotry has found a home on college campuses and NYU is on the forefront.

SJP advocated for the destruction of Israel, admire terrorists, and are harassing Jewish students on campuses around the country.

The threat they pose is growing and they don’t deserve an award. Their goal is to make hatred of Jews mainstream in America.

HOW THEY SPREAD HATE

They just held Israel Apartheid week at Columbia and used anti-Semitic imagery. One such image showed an Israeli soldier with horns on his head. The group is very dishonest and turned around saying it was a “cartoon bump.”

The entire concept of Israel as an apartheid nation is absurd. They are not. It’s another lie.

“This kind of repugnant caricature of Jews is a sore reminder of blatant anti-Semitism from the dark ages of medieval Europe when anti-Semitic propaganda depicted Jews as satanic consorts and an incarnation of absolute evil,” SSI (Students Supporting Israel) posted on Facebook. “Physically, Jews were portrayed as menacing, hirsute, with boils, warts and other deformities, sometimes with horns, cloven hoofs and tails. It is extremely painful to see that the same rhetoric is being used on the campus of an Ivy League university in the United States.”

The harassers just deny it and you are supposed to not believe your lying eyes.

At Emory University, the SJPs hang eviction notices on Jewish dorms. They hosted a vigil conflation the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting to Israel’s actions in Gaza (defending themselves).

SJP activists frequently intimidate and harass Jewish and pro-Israel students. SJP members have physically assaulted Jewish students, aggressively disrupted pro-Israel events and SJP rallies regularly include hate-speech and chants such as “Long Live The Intifada!” and “From the River to the Sea Palestine will be Free!” — calls for violence and for the dismantling of Israel as a Jewish state, according to the Geller report.

There are many such reports, but none of Israeli students are harassing them. Jewish students simply want to be left alone.

WHO THE SJP ARE

The Anti-Semitic, pro-Palestinian activist group founded at University of California’s Berkeley campus in 2001. They have chapters on some 200 college campuses throughout the United States.

The thugs support the Hamas-inspired Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against the Jewish state.

The group organizes and sponsors anti-Israel events and campaigns more actively than any other student group in the nation. SJP’s declared mission is to “promote the cause of justice,” “speak out against oppression,” and “educate members of our community specifically about the plight of the Palestinian people” at the hands of alleged Israeli depravities, in hopes that “one day [the Palestinians] will be free from occupation, free from fear, free from poverty, and … able to determine their own fate.” That echoes the mantra of the terror group Hamas.

The groups do whatever they can to make Jewish students feel unwelcome.

Rep Ilhan Omar and her friends, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and others have brought anti-Semitism into Congress and leftist/Democrat professors have brought it into universities.