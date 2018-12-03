O-Cortez Flaunts Her Math Skills Describing Paying for Medicare-4-All

Soon-to-be commie congresswoman Alexandria Obtuse-Cortez suggested that “Medicare for all” costs be covered by money allocated to the Department of Defense. She thinks that the Pentagon loses $21 trillion a year and she will take that from their budget, which is actually $18 trillion.
She might possibly have a reading comprehension problem and misread an article from The Nation. The hard-left magazine reported, “…a mind-boggling $21 trillion of Pentagon financial transactions between 1998 and 2015 could not be traced, documented, or explained.”
She took that to mean per year.
$21 TRILLION of Pentagon financial transactions “could not be traced, documented, or explained.”
$21T in Pentagon accounting errors. Medicare for All costs ~$32T.
That means 66% of Medicare for All could have been funded already by the Pentagon.
And that’s before our premiums. https://t.co/soT6GSmDSG
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 2, 2018
She might not understand this, but she was ridiculously wrong:
Senior fellow at The Manhattan Institute, Brian Reidl, tweeted: Wow. You claim $21 Trillion in Pentagon Waste? The entire Pentagon budget from 1789-2018 has totaled $18 trillion, Come on, This is embarrassing.
He explained: For those wondering: In the original study, $21 trillion refers to transfers back-and-forth between accounts. So the same $1 can be counted 1000’s of times. It *does not* mean that $21 trillion in total spending was mis-spent. AOC should have realized $21T *spent* is crazy.
AOC’s math must be common core socialist math or maybe she just has no clue.
Cortez believes in the proverbial free lunch, in other words she want’s your hard earned lunch for free.
Aye!!! For sure.
The 15 minutes of fame for this misfit are over. She is not going to get much attention in DC. This is a deeply ignorant person.