Obama Allegedly Told Biden’s Staff Not to Let Him ‘Embarrass’ Himself! Too Late!

The Week reports that Obama told Biden’s campaign staff to keep him from embarrassing himself.

They also reported that at one point Obama told Biden, “You don’t have to do this, Joe, you really don’t.”

Biden, who benched himself during the 2016 election, responded by saying he couldn’t miss another shot to beat President Trump.

In March, Obama reportedly told Biden’s advisers that they needed to make sure the former Vice President didn’t “embarrass himself” or “damage his legacy.”

Biden hesitated in joining the fray, saying he is too old, and he was right. He can’t keep up and at his age, he can’t lie well.

Biden believed he could beat Trump in 2016, Fox reports, but Obama allegedly pushed back, thinking Hillary would be more effective in continuing his legacy, according to the report.

The Times reports that, although Obama has not endorsed Biden, he has taken more interest in his campaign than that of the other candidates.

HIS CAMPAIGN HAS GONE LOCAL

Elizabeth Warren has taken the lead over Biden in Iowa, but he still leads in other polls.

Since launching his 2020 bid in late April, Biden has submitted to 42 one-on-one interviews, nearly 33 of which have been granted to reporters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada. The former vice president has sat for questions with the national press just nine times. Biden officials confirmed the campaign views local media as the best way to reach Democratic primary voters.

He is going local, not national, which puts him at an extreme disadvantage when he comes up against Trump. Trump will be able to define him nationally.

However, with all the gaffes he makes, and the teeny crowds he draws, campaigning locally serves as better protection.

Biden also can’t handle the chaos and the grueling schedule at his age.