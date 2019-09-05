Obama-Biden Ignored an Iranian Act of War to Get the Nuke ‘Deal’

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis has a book out, Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead, and Barack Obama and Joe Biden don’t fare all that well. The Obama-Biden administration failed to respond to an act of war which was kept a secret from Americans and even James Mattis.

It seems when Mattis served as commander of U.S. Central Command under Obama and Biden, Iranian nationals committed an act of war on U.S. soil. Mattis was not told and there was no response from the U.S.

The two Iranians planned an attack on the upscale Cafe Milano in D.C. It is a watering hole for many rich and famous people including Saudi Arabia’s ambassador, Adel al-Jubeir, PJ Media reports.

Fortunately, the two men got caught up with a DEA undercover agent and the tragedy was averted.

Mattis is certain the attack was to take place. “I saw the intelligence: we had recorded Tehran’s approval of the operation.”

Mattis writes, “Had the bomb gone off, those in the restaurant and on the street would have been ripped apart, blood rushing down sewer drains. It would have been the worst attack on us since 9/11. I sensed that only Iran’s impression of America’s impotence could have led them to risk such an act within a couple of miles of the White House, Absent one fundamental mistake — the terrorists had engaged an undercover DEA agent in an attempt to smuggle the bomb — the Iranians would have pulled off this devastating attack. Had that bomb exploded, it would have changed history.”

Mattis concludes that Obama ignored it to get that [horrendous] nuclear deal.

That is probably accurate. It’s the same reason that Obama sent palettes of cash and gold to Iran and it’s likely the same reason he let Hezbollah drug cartels continue in the U.S. unimpeded.

Obama and Biden also refused to listen to Mattis’s warnings about Iraq, according to Mattis. Mattis recounts in his memoir how Joe Biden refused to listen to Mattis’s warnings about a sudden withdrawal from Iraq, but that “the general’s assessment fell on deaf ears.”

Biden is long past listening and Obama was driven by one ridiculous cause for his legacy.