Obama Gets Nailed for His Speech Suggesting the GOP Are Racists, Nazis

Barack Obama is back on the campaign trail with a bang. He’s calling President Trump and his followers racists again.

THE RIGHT ARE RACISTS

He went back to the days of slavery and admitted southern Democrats were the bigger defenders of slavery. Actually, you couldn’t be in the KKK unless you were a Democrat. They were mostly the defenders of slavery.

They were the party of slavery, Jim Crow and they still are the same people who now control urban plantations.

The former president gave his coming out speech at the University of Illinois Friday. Ironically he called President Trump divisive.

THE IDENTITY POLITICS PRESIDENT

Obama was the most divisive of presidents, but he seems lacking in self-awareness. He is the president of identity politics.

“We don’t target certain groups for what they look like or how they pray. We are Americans,” Obama snidely remarked.

Of course, that’s not true. Obama famously went after The Little Sisters of the Poor, Hobby Lobby and the Mennonites, insisting they compromise their values.

He also blathered about standing up to bullies and Nazis.

“We’re supposed to stand up to bullies. Not follow them,” Obama said. “We’re supposed to stand up to discrimination, and we’re sure as heck supposed to stand up clearly and unequivocally to Nazi sympathizers. How hard can that be” Saying that Nazis are bad,” he concluded disingenuously.

Obama likes to trivialize the Holocaust.

President Trump condemned Nazis over and over. It’s a lie. It’s Obama who couldn’t find the Nazi in Queens.

fact check: @realDonaldTrump kicked the Nazi out of NYC after 14 years and multiple Presidents allowed him to stay. https://t.co/miAIq0mko2 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 7, 2018