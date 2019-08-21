Obama HAD to know about the counterintelligence op against Trump, says former US Attorney

Andrew McCarthy, who served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, spoke with Sean Hannity last night on his show and explained that Barack Obama had to know about the counterintelligence operation against Donald Trump.

“What I’m saying is not that the president sits there and directs that there be counterintelligence investigations,” Andy McCarthy said. “What I’m saying is that unlike criminal investigations, counterintelligence investigations are done for the president. The only reason to do them is for the president with the information he needs to protect the United States from foreign threats. They’re not like criminal investigations in that regard. So in principle the information for the president. And here we know at various junctures we have actual factual information that this investigation was well known to then-President Obama.”

Hannity asked, “So, if he knew, and this is all happening, he had to know about it from the get-go. Doesn’t it also imply that he would have been updated on this? If he’s the one that needs it for national security decision making?”

“Sean, if things were working properly, the president should have been alerted about it and informed,” McCarthy said. “It was a very important investigation. If they actually believed what they were telling the court that it was a possibility that Donald Trump was actually a plant of the Kremlin, it would have been derelict on their part not to keep the president informed.”

Would anyone be shocked to find the President also orchestrated it? But that’s simply speculation.