Obama intel claiming Putin wanted Trump to win in DOUBT

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry says the dossier might have played an important role in the intelligence report ordered by Barack Obama.

In that report, we were told we had to believe Russian President Vladimir Putin did not want Hillary Clinton to win. It now looks like the dossier might have been the basis for this claim or at least a piece of it.

At first, we were told the report came from 17 intelligence agencies, but it only came from three and one of them, the NSA under Mike Rogers was not certain. The compilers were a hand-picked few.

One of Steele’s Russian sources for the Clinton-paid dossier said to also be Brennan’s single source for the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) concluded that Putin tried to steal the election for Trump. NSA’s Mike Rogers offered some dissent.

It is important to note that the dossier summary was attached to the ICA.

The central piece of intelligence which was the foundation for the entirety of counterintelligence operations against Trump was the ICA, which was cooked up by the Obama administration. It also frames out Mueller’s two indictments versus the Russians for hacking and trolling.

But was the ICA also bolstered by the dossier?

HOW MUCH OF A ROLE DID THE DOSSIER PLAY IN THE ICA?

The story goes that Putin wanted Hillary elected, hence he interfered in U.S. elections. We were all told by the media and the politicians that we must believe that. However, if they attached the dirty dossier, how much did they rely on it?

It is very suspicious that Barack Obama’s Intelligence Community Assessment MATCHES the main allegations leveled by the Clinton-paid dossier on Trump. We now know the dossier worked its way into the FBI, Justice Department, and the State Department, during the 2016 campaign.

The unverified dossier makes EXACTLY the same claim as the ICA — that Putin personally “ordered” the cyber attacks on the Clinton campaign and leaked embarrassing emails to “bolster Trump,” as part of “an aggressive Trump support operation.” Like Obama’s ICA, Clinton’s dossier provides NO CONCRETE EVIDENCE to back up the claim.

Suspiciously, the report was released Jan. 6, 2017 — the same day intelligence officials attached a written summary of the dossier to a highly classified Russia briefing they gave Obama about the dossier, and the day after Obama held a secret White House meeting to discuss the dossier with his national security adviser and FBI director.

Congressional leaders now suspect the dossier also informed Obama intelligence officials who compiled the ICA, Sperry says.

There is something else. The media isn’t bothering to report this tidbit in the Mueller report: “Putin spoke of the difficulty faced by the Russian government in getting in touch with the incoming Trump Administration” and that Putin “generally did not know the people around the President-elect.”

Putin didn’t even know who Trump’s people were!

GETTING THE DOCUMENTS HAS BECOME A WAR

Former U.S. Attorney Joe DiGenova says Chris Wray, the FBI Director, and Gina Haspel, the CIA Chief refused to cooperate with Attorney General Bill Barr. That is why the Attorney General asked the President to declassify all the campaign documents. The intelligence community is in full resistance.

They have been spying on Americans since 2012 and they are afraid their powers will be curtailed and more people will go to jail, according to Mr. DiGenova.

He said it’s a full-scale war, and he says a lot more.

Listen: