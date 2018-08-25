Obama Judge Blocks Trump’s Key Rules On Firing Federal Employees

Unions in Federal agencies support incompetence by blocking all firings, even for cause. The President has tried to address the problem, but as usual, a single judge, who Americans didn’t vote for, blocked his efforts.

A federal judge on Saturday struck down several key provisions in President Trump‘s executive orders that he signed earlier this year. They would have made it easier to fire federal workers.

In a court ruling, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that unions were correct in claiming the provisions infringed on rules negotiated between employees and the government.

The politicians have sold taxpayer rights away to please unions.

The administration said it would have saved taxpayers about $100 million per year.

The provisions allowed some poor-performing employees to be fired instead of first suspending them. They also cut the amount of time that poor employees are allowed to have to improve.

“Tenured Federal employees have stolen agency property, run personal businesses from work, and been arrested for using drugs during lunch breaks and not been fired,” the White House said in a statement at the time.

“To empower our civil servants to best help others, the government must always operate more efficiently and more securely,” President Trump added in a statement included in the release.

The union feels it’s a stunning rebuke of the Trump administration. That’s not the case. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a Democrat who was under consideration for the Supreme Court under Barack Obama. This is another Obama win.

PUBLIC SECTOR UNIONS ARE CORRUPT

Public sector unions set up cronyism between a political party they buy off and the government.

FDR said, “The process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service…Yes, public workers may demand fair treatment, but I want to emphasize my conviction that militant tactics have no place” in the public sector…A strike of public employees manifests nothing less than an intent on their part to prevent or obstruct the operations of Government.”

Governments have no competition and higher wages and benefits are unavoidable. Guaranteed employment regardless of performance is also unavoidable.

Collective bargaining, which mandates the withdrawal of union dues from employee paychecks, is a major problem because the money is used to support the political party that will do their bidding. Public sector unions corrupt the political process. They force government and public sector unions to form a symbiotic relationship with each dependent on the other.

Our political leaders have sold us out.