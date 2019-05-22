Obama judge rules banks must turn over Trump family’s records to Dems

Another Obama judge in the Southern District of New York ruled Deutsche Bank and Capital One must turn over financial documents related to President Donald Trump and his businesses in response to subpoenas from House Democrats.

Judge Edgardo Ramos’s ruling came after a hearing at which lawyers for Trump, his three older children, and the Trump Organization argued that the subpoenas to the two banks should be quashed.

This comes two days after another federal Obama judge, in Washington, D.C., said Trump’s accountants at the firm Mazars LLP had to comply with a congressional subpoena for his financial records.

What right do these sinister leftists have to go through the President’s and his children’s financial records without evidence in a crime? Doesn’t he have any civil rights? They want to make certain no one decent runs for the presidency as a Republican again. They’re Stalinists.

IT’S THE FAMILIES’ RECORDS

Trump clan’s arguments “are not sufficiently serious as it relates to Supreme Court precedent” dealing with the question of turning over documents to Congress.

Not having civil rights sounds very serious to me.

The judge also disagreed with the argument by the Trump legal team that the demands for the documents from House Financial Services and Intelligence committees lack a legitimate legislative purpose. Ramos said there is such a purpose in the request by the panels, which are probing alleged foreign influence in American elections.

That is general, vague, and has no basis as it concerns Trump and his family. Why didn’t they go after Hillary who took billions from foreigners while in the State Department?

This whole thing is a scam.

Ramos read this citation: “Without the power to investigate… Congress could be seriously handicapped in its efforts to exercise its constitutional function wisely and effectively.” https://t.co/D5JAE2borK pic.twitter.com/8Q3OnCNjiU — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 22, 2019