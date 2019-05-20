Obama Judge upholds subpoena for Trump’s financial records

Politico reported that a federal judge upheld a congressional subpoena seeking President Donald Trump’s financial records from an accounting firm, dealing a blow — at least temporarily — to the president’s efforts to resist Democratic investigations.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama judge, ruled that Mazars USA must comply with the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s subpoena for eight years of Trump’s financial records. The president will most certainly appeal the ruling.

Mehta’s a favorite of the ACLU.

The president filed suit last month to block the subpoena, arguing that it amounted to an abuse of congressional authority.

Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) issued the subpoena to Mazars last month as part of the panel’s investigation into whether Trump committed financial crimes before he became president.

This is a disgraceful ruling. There is no evidence of a crime. It is an abuse of authority.